Photo Coverage: Meet the New Stars of WAITRESS- Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, later this week Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall will join the cast of Waitress as Dawn and Ogie, respectively. The duo just met the press and we're taking you inside the special day below!

Ballinger is a writer, actor, comedian, producer and New York Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her character, Miranda Sings with over 20 Million followers on YouTube and over 3.5 billion views on her videos. She can currently be seen as 'Miranda' in her Netflix Original series "Haters Back Off," as well as her one hour special, "Miranda Sings Live...You're Welcome." Colleen has appeared in Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,"Ralph Breaks the Internet, "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Angry Birds 2, and Escape The Night. Ballinger is currently touring with her new one woman show, "Who Wants My Kid?"

Todrick Hall has released three Number 1 Albums: Straight Outta Oz Deluxe, Forbidden & his most recent album Haus Party which will begin a world tour this October. His Broadway credits include: Kinky Boots, Chicago, The Color Purple & Memphis. Hall is a recurring judge and resident choreographer on "RuPaul's Drag Race." He has choreographed videos for Beyoncé; written and starred in the Virgin America safety video, was featured in Taylor Swift's record breaking music video "Look What You Made Me Do" and most recently he starred in/co-executive produced her latest video "You Need to Calm Down."

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "?The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



