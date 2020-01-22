GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY on Broadway!

Article Pixel Jan. 22, 2020  

The music of Bob Dylan is coming to Broadway this February with Girl from the North Country. The new muscial begins performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) with the opening night set for Thursday, March 5.

The production stars Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country- the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

The company met the press earlier today and we're taking you inside the big event below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Conor McPherson

Conor McPherson

The cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Austin Scott, Matt McGrath

Matt McGrath

Austin Scott

The cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Conor McPherson and the cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Simon Hale

Kimber Sprawl

Kimber Sprawl

The cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Lucy Hind

Lucy Hind and the cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Jeannette Bayardelle

The cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Austin Scott

Austin Scott, Kimber Sprawl

The cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The cast and creative team of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jay O. Sanders, Todd Almond, Austin Scott, Kimber Sprawl, Mare Winningham, Colton Ryan, Caitlin Houlahan

Simon Hale, Lucy Hind, Conor McPherson

