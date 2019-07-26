Photo Coverage: MOULIN ROUGE! Company Takes Opening Night Bows!

MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL
Jul. 26, 2019  

The Al Hirschfeld Theatre was the place to be last night as Moulin Rouge! officially opened on Broadway. Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the 20th Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann.

The cast includes Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah (Tony® and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.

Check out photos from the curtain call below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Holly James, Jeigh Madjus and Jacqueline B. Arnold

Holly James, Jeigh Madjus and Jacqueline B. Arnold

Robyn Hurder and Ricky Rojas

Robyn Hurder and Ricky Rojas

Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Tam Mutu and Sahr Nguajah with cast

Robyn Hurder and Ricky Rojas

Robyn Hurder and Ricky Rojas

Tam Mutu

Tam Mutu

Sahr Nguajah

Sahr Nguajah

Sahr Nguajah

Danny Burstein

Danny Burstein

Danny Burstein

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo

Danny Burstein

Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Tam Mutu and Sahr Nguajah with cast

Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Tam Mutu and Sahr Nguajah with cast

Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Tam Mutu and Sahr Nguajah with cast

Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Tam Mutu and Sahr Nguajah with cast

Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Tam Mutu and Sahr Nguajah with cast

Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Tam Mutu and Sahr Nguajah with cast

Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Karen Olivo, Tam Mutu and Sahr Nguajah with cast

Danny Burnstein

Aaron Tveit and Derek McLane

Danny Burstein

Aaron Tveit and John Logan

Aaron Tveit

Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit

Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit

Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit

Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee

