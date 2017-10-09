Photo Coverage: MEASURE FOR MEASURE Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater
Elevator Repair Service's Measure for Measure, created by Elevator Repair Service and directed by John Collins, began previews on Sunday, September 17 and runs through Sunday, November 12 at The Public Theater. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside opening night below!
The complete cast of Elevator Repair Service's Measure for Measure includes Rinne Groff (Isabella); Lindsay Hockaday (Pompey, Juliet); Maggie Hoffman (Provost): Mike Iveson (Lucio); Vin Knight (Escalus); April Matthis(Francisca, Mariana); Gavin Price (Froth, Friar, Boy, Barnardine, Messenger); Greig Sargeant (Claudio); Scott Shepherd (the Duke);Pete Simpson (Angelo) and Susie Sokol (Mistress Overdone, Elbow, Varrius, Abhorson).
With athletic theatricality and Marx-Brothers-inspired slapstick, the ERS ensemble brings exciting new life to this story of impossible moral choices in 17th-century Vienna. Radical experiments with speed set the play's combination of the comically absurd and the tragically serious in stark relief, and deliver a remarkable new show that marries the company's unique performance style with the Bard's exquisitely lyrical language.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders
Elizabeth O'Leary, John Collins
Lindsay Hockaday, Susie Sokol, Maggie Hoffman, Ariana Smart Truman
Mike Iveson, Greig Sargeant, Rinne Groff, Maurina Lioce, Scott Shepherd, April Matthis, Gavin Price
Grieg Sargeant
