Photo Coverage: MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Gives the Press a Preview
Manhattan Concert Productions presents a 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 17, 2020 at 8:00 pm.
The cast and creatives gave met the press yesterday, and gave a preview of the show. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!
Michael Arden (Stage Director) and Stephen Oremus (Music Director) lead this one-night-only performance, featuring a chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States, professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.
The cast includes:
Noah Galvin, Joseph
Eden Espinosa, Narrator
Alex Newell, Narrator
Jessica Vosk, Narrator
Chuck Cooper, Jacob
Merle Dandridge, Pharaoh
Andy Karl, Potiphar
Orfeh, Potiphar's Wife
Brooks Ashmanskas, Baker
Gavin Lee, Butler
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Reuben / "One More Angel in Heaven"
Bonnie Milligan, Gad / "Those Canaan Days"
Mykal Kilgore, Judah / "Benjamin Calypso"
Robert Ariza, Zebulon
Rodrick Covington, Simeon
Jason Gotay, Issachar
Tiffany Mann, Asher
Julia Mattison, Levi
Brian Sears, Napthali
Daniel Yearwood, Dan
Mason Grey Zaroff, Benjamin
With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the biblical tale of the title character who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. Joseph joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014) and Ragtime (2013).
Tickets, starting at $75, are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721 6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
