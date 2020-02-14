Photo Coverage: MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Gives the Press a Preview

Manhattan Concert Productions presents a 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 17, 2020 at 8:00 pm.

The cast and creatives gave met the press yesterday, and gave a preview of the show. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Michael Arden (Stage Director) and Stephen Oremus (Music Director) lead this one-night-only performance, featuring a chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States, professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

The cast includes:

Noah Galvin, Joseph

Eden Espinosa, Narrator

Alex Newell, Narrator

Jessica Vosk, Narrator

Chuck Cooper, Jacob

Merle Dandridge, Pharaoh

Andy Karl, Potiphar

Orfeh, Potiphar's Wife

Brooks Ashmanskas, Baker

Gavin Lee, Butler

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Reuben / "One More Angel in Heaven"

Bonnie Milligan, Gad / "Those Canaan Days"

Mykal Kilgore, Judah / "Benjamin Calypso"

Robert Ariza, Zebulon

Rodrick Covington, Simeon

Jason Gotay, Issachar

Tiffany Mann, Asher

Julia Mattison, Levi

Brian Sears, Napthali

Daniel Yearwood, Dan

Mason Grey Zaroff, Benjamin

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the biblical tale of the title character who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. Joseph joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014) and Ragtime (2013).



Tickets, starting at $75, are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721 6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Michael Arden



Jessica Vosk



Noah Galvin



Alex Newell, Eden Espinosa



Noah Galvin, Alex Newell, Eden Espinosa



Brooks Ashmanskas, Gavin Lee



Brooks Ashmanskas, Gavin Lee



Gavin Lee



Noah Galvin



Gavin Lee, Noah Galvin



Brooks Ashmanskas



The cast of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT



Jessica Vosk, Alex Newell, Eden Espinosa



Chuck Cooper



Tiffany Mann, Bonnie Milligan



Chuck Cooper



Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, Noah Galvin, Jessica Vosk



Michael Arden, Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, Noah Galvin, Jessica Vosk, Stephen Oremus



Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk



Tiffany Mann, Bonnie Milligan, Julia Mattison, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mykal Kilgore, Mason Grey Zaroff, Robert Ariza, Daniel Yearwood, Brian Sears, Jason Gotay, Rodrick Covington



Chuck Cooper, Noah Galvin, Tiffany Mann, Bonnie Milligan, Julia Mattison, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mykal Kilgore, Mason Grey Zaroff, Robert Ariza, Daniel Yearwood, Brian Sears, Jason Gotay, Rodrick Covington



Orfeh, Andy Karl



Brooks Ashmanskas, Orfeh, Merle Dandridge, Andy Karl, Gavin Lee



Brooks Ashmanskas, Merle Dandridge, Gavin Lee



The creative team of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT