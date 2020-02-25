Photo Coverage: MCC Theater Celebrates Opening Night of ALL THE NATALIE PORTMANS

All The Natalie Portmans just celebrated opening night at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street). Take a look at photos from the big night below!

All The Natalie Portmans is a fantastical new coming-of-age comedy written by C.A. Johnson (MCC debut) and directed by Kate Whoriskey (Sweat, Ruined). The cast will feature Joshua Boone (Network-Broadway), Montego Glover ( Tony Award nominee, Drama Desk winner Memphis, Hamilton), Elise Kibler (Mies Julie, Indian Summer), Renika Williams (The Climb) and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven).

Keyonna is sixteen years old, extremely close with her older brother Samuel, and dreams of a better tomorrow. When brother and sister find themselves on the brink of eviction, their tenuous life on the edge of poverty is forever changed by a few hundred dollars, a pretty girl, and a famous Hollywood actress. Too smart, "too gay", and too lonely to fit in, Keyonna escapes by writing to her muse (or muses) Natalie Portman in her most iconic roles. When All the Natalie Portmans start talking back to her, Keyonna finally has to finally face her own off-screen drama in this imaginative new play about the beauty of life even if we can't see the stars.

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee





