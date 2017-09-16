Photo Coverage: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez and More Attend VIVA BROADWAY!

The stars came out to attend Viva Broadway! and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the action. Check out the photos below! Performers include: ANA VILLAFA?E and cast members from On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Emma Pfaeffle (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), and Rodney Ingram (The Phantom of the Opera).

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America. Each year, League members bring Broadway to nearly 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards®, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

Key League programs and resources include: Kids' Night on Broadway®, The Jimmys®, Stars in the Alley®, Internet Broadway Database® (ibdb.com), Broadway.org, SpotlightonBroadway.com, Commercial Theater Institute (with Theatre Development Fund), as well as numerous conferences and forums for our members. TheatreAccessNYC (co-produced with TDF) is the one-stop website of accessible Broadway performances for theatregoers with disabilities. Broadway.org is the League's official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on tour, and internationally.

For more information visit BroadwayLeague.com, or follow @BroadwayLeague on Twitter and visit us at Facebook.com/BroadwayLeague.

Broadway theatres are filled with an exciting array of new and classic musicals and plays, providing the perfect experience for every audience. Great seats are available at every price point and are easy to buy online, by phone, or in person at theatre box offices. It's always the perfect time to see a show. Broadway performs every day of the week at multiple curtain times to accommodate every schedule.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Mandy Gonzalez



Rodney Ingram



Rodney Ingram



Lin-Manuel Miranda



Lin-Manuel Miranda



Lin-Manuel Miranda



Lin-Manuel Miranda



Mandy Gonzalez and Lin-Manuel Miranda



Mandy Gonzalez and Lin-Manuel Miranda



Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda



Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda



Mandy Gonzalez



Mandy Gonzalez



Emma Pfaeffle



Emma Pfaeffle



Charlotte St. Martin and Luis Miranda



John Leguizamo



John Leguizamo



John Leguizamo



Jackie Cruz



Jackie Cruz



Ana Villafane



Ana Villafane



Ana Villafane with Angelica Beliard, Emmanuel Lopez and Michelle Alvez



Charlotte St. Martin



Luis Miranda



Luis Miranda



John Leguizamo



Mandy Gonzalez



Mandy Gonzalez



Mandy Gonzalez



John Ingram



Rodney Ingram



Emma Pfaeffle



Emma Pfaeffle



Rodney Ingram



Rodney Ingram



Rodney Ingram



John Leguizamo



Emma Pfaeffle



Emma Pfaeffle



Emma Pfaeffle



Lin-Manuel Miranda



Lin-Manuel Miranda



Mandy Gonzalez



Mandy Gonzalez



Mandy Gonzalez



Mandy Gonzalez



Mandy Gonzalez



Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Leguizamo



Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Leguizamo



Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Leguizamo



Ana Villafane



Ana Villafane



Ana Villafane



Ana Villafane, Angelica Beliard, Emmanuel Lopez and Michelle Alvez



Ana Villafane



Ana Villafane