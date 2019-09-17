Photo Coverage: Jordin Sparks Opens Up Her Run in WAITRESS! Check Out Photos From Her First Curtain Call

Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

Jordin Sparks has officially 'opened up' her run in Waitress! She began performances on Monday, September 16th for a limited engagement through October 27.

Waitress also welcomed original cast members Christopher Fitzgerald and NaTasha Yvette Williams back to the cast last night, as Ogie and Becky respectively.

Check out photos from last night's curtain call below!

Caitlin Houlahan returns as Dawn on Thursday, September 19 and Mark Evans will extend his run as Dr. Pomatter through October 27.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "a??The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed by My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.





