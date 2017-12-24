Photo Coverage: John Leguizamo Starts With A Clean Slate Of Laughs For Every Performance

You're usually not supposed to laugh in class after everything that the teacher says, but John Leguizamo cannot control his students (audience) during his one man hit show Latin History For Morons. Recently Co-Producer Jamie deRoy & some friends visited John backstage as the blackboard was being prepared for another lesson in Latin history and current events that has audiences rollicking at Studio 54.

Check out photos below!

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS opened on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. This show is strictly a limited engagement through Sunday, February 4, 2018. Tickets are currently available for purchase on LatinHistoryBroadway.com, Telecharge.com and at the Studio 54 box office Monday - Saturday 10AM-6PM until the first performance. Starting October 19, 2017, the box office will be open Monday - Saturday 10AM-8PM and Sunday 12-6PM.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marks Emmy winner John Leguizamo's highly-anticipated return to Broadway, following acclaimed engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theater. Directed by Tony Taccone (Wishful Drinking, Bridge & Tunnel), Latin History For Morons is written and performed by Leguizamo, featuring scenic design by Rachel Hauck, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols, and original music and sound design by Bray Poor.

In Latin History For Morons John Leguizamo schools his son-and the rest of us-on the buried and forgotten history of Latinos in the Americas in this outrageously funny, satirical one-man play about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.

Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history class, Leguizamo embarks on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marks Leguizamo's sixth one-man venture onto the stage, following success on Broadway with Ghetto Klown (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award), Freak (Drama Desk Award) and Off-Broadway with Mambo Mouth (Obie Award), Spic-O-Rama (Drama Desk Award) and Sexaholix...A Love Story. Mambo Mouth, Spic-O-Rama, Freak and Ghetto Klown all went on to be filmed for presentation on HBO.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



John Leguizamo & Jamie deRoy, co-producer



Pam, John Leguizamo, Jamie deRoy, Eda Sorokoff



