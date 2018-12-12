Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Party For RUBEN AND CLAY'S CHRISTMAS SHOW

The show officially opened last night, Tuesday December 11th, at the prestigious Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate. Get a look inside the opening night party below!

Written by Ken Arpino and Jesse Joyce, Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show will be directed by Jonathan Tessero, with musical staging by Lisa Shriver and music direction by Ben Cohn. The design team includes Rob Bissinger(scenic), Paul Miller (lighting), James Brown III (costume), Bruce Landon Yauger (sound), andJason Lee Courson (projection design).



Audiences will see Ruben and Clay journey through a fusion of holiday music and entertainment featuring lighthearted comedy, astounding versatility and, as always, Ruben and Clay's magnetic stage presence. "American Idol's" fan favorite odd couple will give fans the reunion they have been asking for when the duo takes to the stage for this limited engagement holiday event. The extravaganza marks the first time Ruben and Clay have performed together on a national stage since their dramatic finale in 2003.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride