Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Sean Green Jr. with students
Sean Green Jr. with student performers
Sean Green Jr. with student performers
Sean Green Jr., Lauren Boyd, Sasha Hollinger, Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasterson, Raven Thomas, Greg Treco and Denee Benton
Lauren Boyd and Sasha Hollinger
Sasha Hollinger and Terrance Spencer
Sean Green Jr., Lauren Boyd, Sasha Hollinger, Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasterson, Raven Thomas, Greg Treco and Denee Benton during the "Hamilton" eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on February 13, 2019 in New York City.
Sean Green Jr., Lauren Boyd and Sasha Hollinger during the "Hamilton" eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on February 13, 2019 in New York City.
Gregory Treco, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd, Denee Benton, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasperson and Sasha Hollinger
