Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON

Feb. 14, 2019  

#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

Check out photos from the latest #EduHam below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr. with students

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr. with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr. with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr.

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr., Lauren Boyd, Sasha Hollinger, Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasterson, Raven Thomas, Greg Treco and Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Denee Denton

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Gregory Treco

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Lauren Boyd and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Raven Thomas

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Gregory Treco

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Greg Treco and Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Lauren Boyd and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr., Lauren Boyd, Sasha Hollinger, Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasterson, Raven Thomas, Greg Treco and Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Raven Thomas

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sasha Hollinger and Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr., Lauren Boyd and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Denee Denton

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Lauren Boyd and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr., Lauren Boyd, Sasha Hollinger, Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasterson, Raven Thomas, Greg Treco and Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Greg Treco and Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Lauren Boyd

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr., Lauren Boyd, Sasha Hollinger, Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasterson, Raven Thomas, Greg Treco and Denee Benton during the "Hamilton" eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on February 13, 2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr., Lauren Boyd and Sasha Hollinger during the "Hamilton" eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on February 13, 2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Sean Green Jr., Lauren Boyd, Sasha Hollinger, Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasterson, Raven Thomas, Greg Treco and Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Raven Thomas, Greg Treco and Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Gregory Treco, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd, Denee Benton, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasperson and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Gregory Treco, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd, Denee Benton, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasperson and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Gregory Treco, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd, Denee Benton, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasperson and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Gregory Treco, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd, Denee Benton, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasperson and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Gregory Treco, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd, Denee Benton, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasperson and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Gregory Treco, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd, Denee Benton, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasperson and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Gregory Treco, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd, Denee Benton, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasperson and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Gregory Treco, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd, Denee Benton, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasperson and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Gregory Treco, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd, Denee Benton, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasperson and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Gregory Treco, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd, Denee Benton, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasperson and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Gregory Treco, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd, Denee Benton, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasperson and Sasha Hollinger

Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
Gregory Treco, Raven Thomas, Lauren Boyd, Denee Benton, Sean Green Jr., Terrance Spencer, Thayne Jasperson and Sasha Hollinger

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Latest eduHAM at HAMILTON
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of FIERCELY INDEPENDENT at Soho Playhouse
  • Photo Coverage: THE PROM Cast Celebrates 100 Zazzy Performances on Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Second Stage Theater's 32nd Annual All-Star Bowling Classic
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG 40th Anniversary Concert, Starring Lucie Arnaz and Robert Klein
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Closing Night Party For Encores! CALL ME MADAM

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE