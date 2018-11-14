Photo Coverage: Inside Soundcheck For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY 2018, Honoring Michael Cerveris
The Path Fund Inc.® last night presented the 25th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® , which honored legendary Rock & Roll drummer from Bad Company and Free, Simon Kirke, and two-time TONY Award winner for Fun Home and Assassins, Michael Cerveris.
Kirke accepted his award and gave an impassioned speech - announcing that the Democrats had taken Arizona! For Cerveris, unable to attend (as he was on-location filming Netflix's Mindhunter) Rockers-co-founder Pete Townshend accepted his award.
Kirke also performed with the band, "Shooting Star" and a rousing "All Right Now" that had the audience standing and singing along.
Townshend also performed two songs: "Drowned" from his 1973 album Quadrophenia with The Who; and, a solo hit, "Let Me Love Open The Door."
The performances opened with a medley of songs by The Jackson 5 from the kids from School of Rock. J. Robert Spencer followed with his take on "Woodstock" and then "River Deep Mountain High" from Eric Michael Krop. Rocktopia's Tony Vincent followed with a performance of David Bowie's "Suffragette City."
Max Sangerman and Tommy Burnett (Modern English) followed with the group's "I Melt With You." Constantine Maroulis, followed with Gun N' Roses' "Welcome To The Jungle." And, finally, a performance of "Because The Night" from Alice Ripley.
Then the cast of The Who's Tommy (also celebrating their 25th anniversary) came onstage and performed a medley from the show.
The band, assembled by Kehr (and, with Henry Arnson as music director) was as vibrant as ever.
BroadwayWorld attended the event, and you can check out photos from the soundcheck below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Rockers on Broadway 2018
Tommy Burnett
Tommy Burnett
Maximilian Sangerman and Tommy Burnett
J. Robert Spencer and Donnie Kehr
Donnie Kehr and J. Robert Spencer
Simon Kirke
Simon Kirke
Simon Kirke
Amanda Swickle and Isabelle Gottfried
Lucas Corrubia and Donnie Kehr
J. Robert Spencer and John Clancy
Myles Santiago
Victoria Csatay, Burke Brickner, Toleeya Napolitano, Sheridan Hauser and Myles Santiago
Victoria Csatay, Burke Brickner, Ryann Redmond, Toleeya Napolitano, Sheridan Hauser and Myles Santiago
Victoria Csatay, Burke Brickner, Ryann Redmond, Toleeya Napolitano, Sheridan Hauser and Myles Santiago
Sheridan Hauser
Jonathan Dokuchitz and Clarke Thorell
Debbie Davis, Gene Cornish and Donnie Kehr
Donnie Kehr and Jonathan Dokuchitz
Destan Owens and Maria Calabrese
Destan Owens and Clarke Thorell
Bligh Both, Maria Calabrese, Clarke Thorell and Cheryl Freeman
Gary Bristol, John Putnam, Nate Brown and Kevin Kuhn
Troy Bell Jr.
Jason Kisare, Ellie Kim, Gianna Harris and Troy Bell Jr.