Photo Coverage: Inside Soundcheck For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY 2018, Honoring Michael Cerveris

Nov. 14, 2018  

The Path Fund Inc.® last night presented the 25th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® , which honored legendary Rock & Roll drummer from Bad Company and Free, Simon Kirke, and two-time TONY Award winner for Fun Home and Assassins, Michael Cerveris.

Kirke accepted his award and gave an impassioned speech - announcing that the Democrats had taken Arizona! For Cerveris, unable to attend (as he was on-location filming Netflix's Mindhunter) Rockers-co-founder Pete Townshend accepted his award.

Kirke also performed with the band, "Shooting Star" and a rousing "All Right Now" that had the audience standing and singing along.

Townshend also performed two songs: "Drowned" from his 1973 album Quadrophenia with The Who; and, a solo hit, "Let Me Love Open The Door."

The performances opened with a medley of songs by The Jackson 5 from the kids from School of Rock. J. Robert Spencer followed with his take on "Woodstock" and then "River Deep Mountain High" from Eric Michael Krop. Rocktopia's Tony Vincent followed with a performance of David Bowie's "Suffragette City."

Max Sangerman and Tommy Burnett (Modern English) followed with the group's "I Melt With You." Constantine Maroulis, followed with Gun N' Roses' "Welcome To The Jungle." And, finally, a performance of "Because The Night" from Alice Ripley.

Then the cast of The Who's Tommy (also celebrating their 25th anniversary) came onstage and performed a medley from the show.

The band, assembled by Kehr (and, with Henry Arnson as music director) was as vibrant as ever.

BroadwayWorld attended the event, and you can check out photos from the soundcheck below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Rockers on Broadway 2018

Eric Michael Krop

Tommy Burnett

Tommy Burnett

Maximilian Sangerman and Tommy Burnett

Bligh Both

Constantine Maurolis

Donnie Kehr

J. Robert Spencer

John Putnam

J. Robert Spencer and Donnie Kehr

Donnie Kehr and J. Robert Spencer

J. Robert Spencer

Simon Kirke

Simon Kirke

Simon Kirke

Isabelle Gottfried

Amanda Swickle

Amanda Swickle and Isabelle Gottfried

Lucas Corrubia and Donnie Kehr

J. Robert Spencer and John Clancy

Ryann Redmond

Jeremey Schonfeld

Myles Santiago

Toleeya Napolitano

Victoria Csatay

Victoria Csatay, Burke Brickner, Toleeya Napolitano, Sheridan Hauser and Myles Santiago

Victoria Csatay, Burke Brickner, Ryann Redmond, Toleeya Napolitano, Sheridan Hauser and Myles Santiago

Victoria Csatay, Burke Brickner, Ryann Redmond, Toleeya Napolitano, Sheridan Hauser and Myles Santiago

Burke Brickner

Sheridan Hauser

Clarke Thorell

Jonathan Dokuchitz and Clarke Thorell

Jonathan Dokuchitz

Debbie Davis, Gene Cornish and Donnie Kehr

Bligh Both

Jonathan Dokuchitz

Donnie Kehr and Jonathan Dokuchitz

Destan Owens

Destan Owens

Destan Owens and Maria Calabrese

Maria Calabrese

Destan Owens

Destan Owens and Clarke Thorell

Cheryl Freeman

Clarke Thorell

Bligh Both, Maria Calabrese, Clarke Thorell and Cheryl Freeman

Gary Bristol, John Putnam, Nate Brown and Kevin Kuhn

Michael Cascetta

Gianna Harris

Jason Kisare

Troy Bell Jr.

Jason Kisare, Ellie Kim, Gianna Harris and Troy Bell Jr.

Ellie Kim

      SHARE