Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal with Fan Favorite BE MORE CHILL

Jul. 12, 2018  

Be More Chill is headed for the stage and we're taking you inside their rehearsal in preparation for the run. Check out the cast in action below!

Based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self. Be More Chill is an honest, edgy, super-hilarious look at coming of age in the digital age, set to some of the most exciting songs in contemporary musical theater. This original musical comedy looks at modern issues like depression, bullying, and anxiety through the lens of sci-fi films of the 50s, horror flicks of the 80s, and teen movies of the 90s. Little Shop of Horrors meets The Breakfast Club in this celebration of outcasts, teenaged or otherwise.

Previously announced cast includes members from the 2015 Two River Theater production ensemble and original cast recording, Gerard Canonico (Spring Awakening, Groundhog Day) as Rich, Katlyn Carlson (Dirty Dancing, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin) as Chloe, Stephanie Hsu (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Christine, Lauren Marcus (The Humans at St. Louis Rep, Company at Barrington Stage) as Brooke, and George Salazar (tick tick BOOM!, Godspell, The Lightning Thief) as Michael; as well as Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, The Black Suits) as Jeremy, Jason Tam (If/Then, Lysistrata Jones, NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert") as The Squip, and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Freaky Friday, Benny and Joon, Bloodsong of Love) as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes. Tiffany Mann (Waitress, Jerry Springerthe Opera) will play Jenna, Britton Smith (Shuffle Along, After Midnight) will play Jake, and Cameron Bond(Finding Neverland),Troy Iwata (The Boy Who Danced on Air), and Talia Suskauer (Love in Hate Nation) will be the company swings.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Stephen Brackett

Will Roland

Will Roland

Will Roland

The cast of Be More Chill

The cast of Be More Chill

Will Roland, Stephanie Hsu

Will Roland

The cast of Be More Chill

Will Roland, George Salazar

Stephanie Hsu

The cast of Be More Chill

The cast of Be More Chill

The cast of Be More Chill

Will Roland

The cast of Be More Chill

George Salazar

George Salazar

George Salazar

George Salazar

The cast of Be More Chill

George Salazar

Tiffany Mann

Katlyn Carlson

Katlyn Carlson

Tiffany Mann

Katlyn Carlson

Tiffany Mann, Katlyn Carlson

Lauren Marcus

Lauren Marcus

Katlyn Carlson

Lauren Marcus

Lauren Marcus, Tiffany Mann, Katlyn Carlson

The cast of Be More Chill

The cast of Be More Chill

The cast of Be More Chill

Katlyn Carlson, Tiffany Mann, Lauren Marcus

Front: Jason Tam, George Salazar, Gerard Canonico, Lauren Marcus, Will Roland, Back: Stephanie Hsu, Britton Smith, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Katlyn Carlson, Tiffany Mann

The cast and creative team of Be More Chill

Stephen Brackett, Joe Iconis, Joe Tracz, Chase Brock

