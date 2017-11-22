Photo Coverage: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Gets Festive for Opening Night!
Home for the Holidays, Broadway's only Christmas Concert Celebration, Broadway welcomes you home this holiday season when three of the greatest voices of their generation, winners of "American Idol," "The Voice," and "America's Got Talent," unite to form Broadway's newest Holiday concert tradition.
Candice Glover, winner of "American Idol" Season 12; Josh Kaufman, winner of "The Voice" Season 6; and Bianca Ryan, winner: "America's Got Talent" Season 1, will be performing more than 25 beloved Christmas classics.
Home for the Holidays also stars Kaitlyn Bristowe, star of "The Bachelorette" Season 11; Oscar nominated stage and screen star Danny Aiello; and YouTube sensations Peter Hollens & Evynne Hollens, backed by a live 9-piece brass and rhythm band.
This strictly limited Broadway engagement began performances at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street, between Broadway and 8th Avenue) on Friday, November 17th, and continues through Saturday, December 30th only. Check out photos from the opening night after party below!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
'Home for the Holidays - The Broadway Concert Celebration'
The Party!
Michael J. Cuccione, Jonathan Tessero and Danny Aiello
Aubrey Rubin and Danny Aiello
Constantine Maroulis and RAndy Jones
Candice Glover and Bianca Ryan
Candice Glover and Bianca Ryan
Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe
Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe
Josh Kaufman 'Home for the Holidays - The Broadway Concert Celebration' at the Copacabana in New York City.
Peter Hollens and Evynne Hollens
Peter Hollens and Evynne Hollens
Peter Hollens and Evynne Hollens
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Michael J. Guccione, Candice Glover and Bianco Ryan
Candice Glover, Josh Kaufman and Bianca Ryan
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Candice Glover, Josh Kaufman and Bianca Ryan
Peter Hollens, Danny Aiello, ICandice Glover, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Josh Kaufman, Bianca Ryan and Evynne Hollens
Jonathan Tessero, Peter Hollens, Danny Aiello, Candice Glover, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Josh Kaufman, Bianca Ryan, Evynne Hollens and Michael J. Guccione
'Home for the Holidays - The Broadway Concert Celebration'