Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session

Jun. 7, 2018  

#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

Check out photos from the latest #EduHam below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Roddy Kennedy

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Jennie Harney

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Jennie Harney and Roddy Kennedy

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Jennie Harney and Roddy Kennedy

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Roddy Kennedy and Jennie Harney

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Jennie Harney and Roddy Kennedy

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Jennie Harney

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Roddy Kennedy and Jennie Harney

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Jennie Harney and Roddy Kennedy

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Zelig Williams, Karla Garcia, Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman and David Guzman

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Zelig Williams, Karla Garcia, Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman and David Guzman

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Zelig Williams, Karla Garcia, Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman and David Guzman

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Zelig Williams, Karla Garcia, Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman and David Guzman

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Zelig Williams, Karla Garcia, Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman and David Guzman

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Zelig Williams, Karla Garcia, Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman and David Guzman

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Zelig Williams, Karla Garcia, Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman and David Guzman

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Zelig Williams, Karla Garcia, Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman and David Guzman

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Zelig Williams, Karla Garcia, Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman and David Guzman

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Zelig Williams, Karla Garcia, Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman and David Guzman

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Zelig Williams, Karla Garcia, Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman and David Guzman

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
David Guzman, Karla Garcia, Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman and Zelig Williams

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
David Guzman, Karla Garcia, Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman and Zelig Williams

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
David Guzman, Karla Garcia, Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman and Zelig Williams from the 'Hamilton' cast during a Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #EduHam matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on June 6, 2018 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
David Guzman, Karla Garcia, Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman and Zelig Williams

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Eliza Ohman and Zelig Williams

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
David Guzman

Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
Zelig Williams, Karla Garcia, Roddy Kennedy, Eliza Ohman and David Guzman from the 'Hamilton' cast during a Q & A before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #EduHam matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on June 6, 2018 in New York City.

buy tickets

Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Cast Holds a Jamming #EduHAM Session
  • Photo Coverage: The Stars Don Their Island Best at the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony
  • Photo Coverage: Stars of the Season Hit the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards Red Carpet
  • Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
  • Photo Coverage: Backstage at the Star-Studded STARS IN THE ALLEY Concert
  • Photo Coverage: Carey Mulligan of GIRLS AND BOYS Meets the Press

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       