Photo Coverage: HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE, and More Take Home Outer Critics Circle Awards at 69th Annual Ceremony

Last night, May 23, the Outer Critics Circle Award ceremony was held!

The big winner this year was Hadestown, taking home 6 awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, Outstanding New Score, and Amber Gray for Outstanding Featured Actress!

Other shows with multiple awards included All My Sons, The Cher Show, The Ferryman, King Kong, and Tootsie. King Kong also took home a special achievement award for its puppetry team.

Check out the full list of winners here!

Stage favorites Jenn Colella, Tina Fey, Hamish Linklater, Lindsay Mendez, and Lily Rabe served as gala award presenters at the 69th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony at Sardi's Restaurant.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out all the photos from the ceremony below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



David Gordon



Tina Fey



Tina Fey



Santino Fontana



Santino Fontana



Tina Fey



Bryan Cranston and Tina Fey



Bryan Cranston and Tina Fey



Bryan Cranston and Tina Fey



Bryan Cranston and Tina Fey



Bryan Cranston and Tina Fey



Bryan Cranston



Bryan Cranston



Bryan Cranston



Bryan Cranston



Bryan Cranston



Bryan Cranston



Tina Fey



Mike Birbiglia



Mike Birbiglia



Mike Birbiglia



Tina Fey



Robert Horn



Robert Horn



Lindsay Mendez



Stephanie J. Block



Stephanie J. Block



Stephanie J. Block



Amber Gray



Amber Gray



Amber Gray



Montego Glover



AndrÃ© De Shields



AndrÃ© De Shields



AndrÃ© De Shields



AndrÃ© De Shields



Todd Haimes



Montego Glover



Benjamin Walker



Benjamin Walker



Benjamin Walker



Benjamin Walker



Celia Keenan-Bolger



Celia Keenan-Bolger



Celia Keenan-Bolger



Anais Mitchell



Anais Mitchell



Anais Mitchell



Anais Mitchell



Anais Mitchell



Rachel Chavkin



Rachel Chavkin and Montego Glover



Rachel Chavkin



Rachel Chavkin



Warren Carlyle



Warren Carlyle



Warren Carlyle



Veronica J. Kuehn and Lucy The Slut



Lucy The Slut



Veronica J. Kuehn and Lucy The Slut



Helene Yorke



Bob Mackie



Bob Mackie



David Korins



Bradley King



Hamish Linklater



Hamish Linklater



Peter Hylenski



Jenn Colella



David Cromer



David Cromer



Daniel Kluger



Oskar Eustis



Oskar Eustis



David Gordon