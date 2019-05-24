Photo Coverage: HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE, and More Take Home Outer Critics Circle Awards at 69th Annual Ceremony

May. 24, 2019  

Last night, May 23, the Outer Critics Circle Award ceremony was held!

The big winner this year was Hadestown, taking home 6 awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, Outstanding New Score, and Amber Gray for Outstanding Featured Actress!

Other shows with multiple awards included All My Sons, The Cher Show, The Ferryman, King Kong, and Tootsie. King Kong also took home a special achievement award for its puppetry team.

Check out the full list of winners here!

Stage favorites Jenn Colella, Tina Fey, Hamish Linklater, Lindsay Mendez, and Lily Rabe served as gala award presenters at the 69th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony at Sardi's Restaurant.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out all the photos from the ceremony below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

David Gordon

Tina Fey

Tina Fey

Santino Fontana

Santino Fontana

Tina Fey

Bryan Cranston and Tina Fey

Bryan Cranston and Tina Fey

Bryan Cranston and Tina Fey

Bryan Cranston and Tina Fey

Bryan Cranston and Tina Fey

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston

Tina Fey

Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia

Tina Fey

Robert Horn

Robert Horn

Lindsay Mendez

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block

Amber Gray

Amber Gray

Amber Gray

Montego Glover

AndrÃ© De Shields

AndrÃ© De Shields

AndrÃ© De Shields

AndrÃ© De Shields

Todd Haimes

Montego Glover

Benjamin Walker

Benjamin Walker

Benjamin Walker

Benjamin Walker

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Anais Mitchell

Anais Mitchell

Anais Mitchell

Anais Mitchell

Anais Mitchell

Rachel Chavkin

Rachel Chavkin and Montego Glover

Rachel Chavkin

Rachel Chavkin

Warren Carlyle

Warren Carlyle

Warren Carlyle

Veronica J. Kuehn and Lucy The Slut

Lucy The Slut

Veronica J. Kuehn and Lucy The Slut

Helene Yorke

Bob Mackie

Bob Mackie

David Korins

Bradley King

Hamish Linklater

Hamish Linklater

Peter Hylenski

Jenn Colella

David Cromer

David Cromer

Daniel Kluger

Oskar Eustis

Oskar Eustis

David Gordon



