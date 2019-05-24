Photo Coverage: HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE, and More Take Home Outer Critics Circle Awards at 69th Annual Ceremony
Last night, May 23, the Outer Critics Circle Award ceremony was held!
The big winner this year was Hadestown, taking home 6 awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, Outstanding New Score, and Amber Gray for Outstanding Featured Actress!
Other shows with multiple awards included All My Sons, The Cher Show, The Ferryman, King Kong, and Tootsie. King Kong also took home a special achievement award for its puppetry team.
Check out the full list of winners here!
Stage favorites Jenn Colella, Tina Fey, Hamish Linklater, Lindsay Mendez, and Lily Rabe served as gala award presenters at the 69th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony at Sardi's Restaurant.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out all the photos from the ceremony below!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Rachel Chavkin and Montego Glover
Veronica J. Kuehn and Lucy The Slut
