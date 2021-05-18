Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of the Drama Company NYC's LILIES
Lilies is one of the first, new indoor theater productions of 2021
Just last night, the Drama Company NYC celebrated the opening of the Off-Broadway premiere of Lilies, or The Revival of a Romantic Drama written by Michel Marc Bouchrd with English translation by Linda Gaboriau, and direction by Andrew Benvenuti. Lilies - fully staged for the first time in New York City - is presented at The Theater Center (50th & Broadway) with an all-male cast of 11 actors.
Lilies is one of the first, new indoor theater productions of 2021 - performed with a live cast of actors on stage - to be presented inside an Off-Broadway venue. Last month, Lilies was recorded live, outdoors, and presented by The Drama Company NYC as a streaming, on-demand production (March 26-28).
Set against a backdrop of revenge, obsession, and love, Lilies tells the story of Simon Doucet, recently released from prison after serving a 30-year sentence for a crime he did not commit. He arranges a private meeting with his former school friend, Jean Bilodeau, now a powerful Bishop. Simon and his friends, all former prison inmates, revisit the harrowing events that occurred during their final year at St. Sebastian's school for boys.
For more information visit: www.TDCNYC.org
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
The Drama Company Executive Director/Co-Producer Sara Lauren
The Drama Company Executive Director Sara Lauren and Director Andrew Benvenuti
Director of Health and Safety Elias Preciad and Director Andrew Benvenuti
Madeline Zeiberg and Vanessa Williams
Assistant Director Josh Bowen, The Drama Company Executive Director Sara Lauren, Lighting Designer Reid Sullivan and Director Andrew Benvenuti
Alice Ripley and Vanessa Williams
Alice Ripley and Vanessa Williams
Shereen Pimentel, Alice Ripley and Vanessa Williams
Resident Photographer Andre Daniel Dick and The Drama Company Executive Director/Co-Producer Sara Lauren
The Cast of Lilies
The Cast of Lilies
Hartley Parker and Grant Hale
Florimond Le Goupil-Maier
Marc Verzatt, Hartley Parker and Grant Hale
Vanessa Williams and JJ Miller
Hartley Parker
Drew Paton, JJ Miller, Florimond Le Goupil-Maier, Devon Savage, Hartley Parker, J.P. Ross, Marc Verzatt, Grant Evan, Grant Hale and Max Richards
Vanessa Williams, Drew Paton, JJ Miller. Florimond Le Goupil-Maier, Devon Savage, Hartley Parker, J.P. Ross, Marc Verzatt , Grant Evan, Grant Hale and Max Richards
Director Andrew Benvenuti
J.P. Ross, Devon Savage and Grant Evan
Grant Hale and Marc Verzatt
Hartley Parker and Florimond Le Goupil-Maier
Florimond Le Goupil-Maier
Florimond Le Goupil-Maier
Bill Morton and Florimond Le Goupil-Maier
Grant Hale, Drew Paton and Max Richards
Zachary Booth and Drew Paton