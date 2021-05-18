Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of the Drama Company NYC's LILIES

Just last night, the Drama Company NYC celebrated the opening of the Off-Broadway premiere of Lilies, or The Revival of a Romantic Drama written by Michel Marc Bouchrd with English translation by Linda Gaboriau, and direction by Andrew Benvenuti. Lilies - fully staged for the first time in New York City - is presented at The Theater Center (50th & Broadway) with an all-male cast of 11 actors.

Lilies is one of the first, new indoor theater productions of 2021 - performed with a live cast of actors on stage - to be presented inside an Off-Broadway venue. Last month, Lilies was recorded live, outdoors, and presented by The Drama Company NYC as a streaming, on-demand production (March 26-28).

Set against a backdrop of revenge, obsession, and love, Lilies tells the story of Simon Doucet, recently released from prison after serving a 30-year sentence for a crime he did not commit. He arranges a private meeting with his former school friend, Jean Bilodeau, now a powerful Bishop. Simon and his friends, all former prison inmates, revisit the harrowing events that occurred during their final year at St. Sebastian's school for boys.

For more information visit: www.TDCNYC.org