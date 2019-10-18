Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS with Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle & More!

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle, opened just last night, October 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), where it plays through January 19, 2020. We're taking you inside opening night below!

Howard Ashman & Alan Menken's landmark musical returns to New York under the direction of Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), with preview performances beginning Tuesday, September 17, ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Joining Groff ("Seymour"), Blanchard ("Audrey") and Borle ("Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.") in the cast are Tom Alan Robbins ("Mushnik"), Kingsley Leggs ("The Voice of Audrey II"), Ari Groover ("Ronnette"), Salome Smith ("Crystal"), Joy Woods ("Chiffon") Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill A Mockingbird, Significant Other) will join the cast of the production as "Seymour" for two weeks only, from Tuesday, November 5 through Sunday, November 17, while Jonathan Groff is on a scheduled leave from the production.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical makes its long-awaited return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi



