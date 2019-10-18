Little Shop of Horrors
Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS with Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle & More!

Article Pixel Oct. 18, 2019  

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle, opened just last night, October 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), where it plays through January 19, 2020. We're taking you inside opening night below!

Howard Ashman & Alan Menken's landmark musical returns to New York under the direction of Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), with preview performances beginning Tuesday, September 17, ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Joining Groff ("Seymour"), Blanchard ("Audrey") and Borle ("Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.") in the cast are Tom Alan Robbins ("Mushnik"), Kingsley Leggs ("The Voice of Audrey II"), Ari Groover ("Ronnette"), Salome Smith ("Crystal"), Joy Woods ("Chiffon") Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill A Mockingbird, Significant Other) will join the cast of the production as "Seymour" for two weeks only, from Tuesday, November 5 through Sunday, November 17, while Jonathan Groff is on a scheduled leave from the production.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical makes its long-awaited return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Jonathan Groff

Tammy Blanchard

Tammy Blanchard

Christian Borle

Kingsley Leggs

Will Van Dyke

Chris Dwan

Will Van Dyke and Chris Dwan

Tom Alan Robbins

Teddy Yudain and Eric Wright

Chelsea Turbin

Chelsea Turbin

Kris Roberts

Kris Roberts

Ari Groover

Ari Groover

Joy Woods

Joy Woods

Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel and Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan and Erik Christensen

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Phillipa Soo

Will Roland and Stephanie Wessels

Mark McGrath and Michael Mills

Drew Desky and Dane Levens

Sarah Ashman Gillespie, her husband Ron, Bill Lauch and Jaime Rudolph

Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold and Robert Ahrens

Bill Lauch, Tom Kirdahy, Sarah Ashman Gillespie, Hunter Arnold and Robert Aherns

Bill Lauch, Sarah Ashman Gillespie, Tom Kirdahy, Alan Menken, Hunter Arnold, Michael Mayer and Robert Aherns

Christian Borle and Skye Mattox

Tom Kirdahy and Michael Mayer

Tom Kirdahy and Jonathan Groff

Tom Kirdahy and Jonathan Groff

Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff

Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff

Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff

Holt McCallany, Ellen Igoe and Jonathan Groff

Joy Woods, Salome Smith and Ari Groover

Joy Woods, Salome Smith and Ari Groover

Haleigh Adams and Kris Roberts

Haleigh Adams and Kris Roberts

Ellenore Scott, Joy Woods, Salome Smith and Ari Groover

