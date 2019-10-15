Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!

Article Pixel Oct. 15, 2019  

Brenda Braxton, Javier Colon, Adam Kantor, Cassandra Kubinski, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Milligan, Christine Pedi, and Paige Price came together for Best in Shows, a star-studded cabaret evening benefiting the Humane Society of New York, last night, October 14, at Feinstein's/ 54 Below. The evening honored Andy Karl and Orfeh, who were awarded the Humane Society of New York's Sandy Fund Award in recognition of their deep concern and support of the needs of rescued animals.

The sixth annual Best in Shows, presented by Dorothy and Bill Berloni, had music direction by Seth Rudetsky, who was also the host. Best in Shows featured performances by Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Café, Chicago) , Javier Colon (singer-songwriter), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit), Cassandra Kubinski ("You Get Me" ), Beth Leavel (The Prom), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Christine Pedi, (Sirius XM Host), and Paige Price ( Saturday Night Fever), joined by surprise two and four-legged guests.

The Humane Society of New York has been a presence in New York City for over 100 years, caring for animals in need when illness, injury or homelessness strikes. Founded In 1904 to protect the city's horses against abuse, the Society soon expanded to include a free medical clinic and adoption center for cats and dogs. Today the Humane Society of New York's hospital and Vladimir Horowitz and Wanda Toscanini Horowitz Adoption Center help more than 38,000 animals annually.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Seth Rudetsky

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Seth Rudetsky and Brenda Braxton

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Brenda Braxton

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Adam Kantor

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Adam Kantor

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Adam Kantor and Myrtle

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Adam Kantor and Myrtle

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Justin Showell

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Justin Showell and Griffin Binnicker

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Seth Rudetsky, Justin Showell and Griffin Binnicker

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Griffin Binnicker

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Max von Essen

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Evan Ruggiero

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Evan Ruggiero

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Evan Ruggiero

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Seth Rudetsky and Marilyn Maye

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Marilyn Maye

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Marilyn Maye

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Little Ricky and Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Eden Espinosa, Little Ricky and Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Eden Espinosa, Little Ricky and Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Tony Daniels

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Cassandra Kubinski

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Bill Berloni

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Beth Malone

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Beth Malone

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Javier Colon

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Javier Colon

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Bill Berloni and Jenna Berloni Present The Broadway Legends Honor of The Humane Society of New York to Orfeh and Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Orfeh and Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
>Lillias White

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Myrtle and Beth Leavel

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Myrtle and Beth Leavel

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Cassandra Kubinski

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Orfeh and Beth Malone

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Tonight's cast that includes Nick Adams, Griffin Binnicker, Brenda Braxton, Javier Colon, Eden Espinosa, Adam Kantor, Cassandra Kubinski, Beth Leavel, Tony Daniels, Beth Malone, Bonnie Milligan, Evan Ruggiero, Justin Showell, Max von Essen, Lillias White with Bill Berloni, Orfeh and Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Bill Berloni, Orfeh and Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Orfeh and Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Evan Ruggiero

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Evan Ruggiero

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Cassandra Kubinski and Little Ricky

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Cassandra Kubinski and Little Ricky

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Cassandra Kubinski, Tony Daniels and Little Ricky

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Griffin Binnicker and Justin Showell

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Griffin Binnicker and Justin Showell

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Griffin Binnicker and Justin Showell with Little Ricky

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Max von Essen and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Max von Essen

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Max von Essen

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Brenda Braxton

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Brenda Braxton

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Adam Kantor

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Adam Kantor

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Bill Berloni and Dorothy Berloni with Myrtle

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Bill Berloni and Dorothy Berloni with Myrtle

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Bill Berloni, Dorothy Berloni and Jenna Berloni with Myrtle

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Bill Berloni, Dorothy Berloni and Jenna Berloni with Myrtle

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Beth Malone

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Myrtle and Beth Malone

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Myrtle and Eden Espinosa

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Eden Espinosa

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Eden Espinosa

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Nick Adams, Eden Espinosa and Max von Essen

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Nick Adams, Eden Espinosa and Max von Essen

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Beth Leavel

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Beth Leavel

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Little Ricky and Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Javier Colon

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Javier Colon

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Lillias White

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Lillias White

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Eden Espinosa and Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Eden Espinosa and Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Seth Rudetsky, Bill Berloni and Dorothy Berloni with Myrtle and Little Ricky

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Seth Rudetsky, Bill Berloni and Dorothy Berloni with Myrtle and Little Ricky

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Marilyn Maye

Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Marilyn Maye



Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE DECLINE AND FALL OF THE ENTIRE WORLD AS SEEN THROUGH THE EYES OF COLE PORTER
  • Photo Coverage: Tess Primack Plays The Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns to The Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: CHASING RAINBOWS: THE ROAD TO OZ Celebrates Opening Night at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of Paper Mill's CHASING RAINBOWS Takes Opening Night Bows