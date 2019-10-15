Photo Coverage: Go Inside BEST IN SHOWS at Feinstein's/54 Below with Orfeh, Andy Karl & More!
Brenda Braxton, Javier Colon, Adam Kantor, Cassandra Kubinski, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Milligan, Christine Pedi, and Paige Price came together for Best in Shows, a star-studded cabaret evening benefiting the Humane Society of New York, last night, October 14, at Feinstein's/ 54 Below. The evening honored Andy Karl and Orfeh, who were awarded the Humane Society of New York's Sandy Fund Award in recognition of their deep concern and support of the needs of rescued animals.
The sixth annual Best in Shows, presented by Dorothy and Bill Berloni, had music direction by Seth Rudetsky, who was also the host. Best in Shows featured performances by Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Café, Chicago) , Javier Colon (singer-songwriter), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit), Cassandra Kubinski ("You Get Me" ), Beth Leavel (The Prom), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Christine Pedi, (Sirius XM Host), and Paige Price ( Saturday Night Fever), joined by surprise two and four-legged guests.
The Humane Society of New York has been a presence in New York City for over 100 years, caring for animals in need when illness, injury or homelessness strikes. Founded In 1904 to protect the city's horses against abuse, the Society soon expanded to include a free medical clinic and adoption center for cats and dogs. Today the Humane Society of New York's hospital and Vladimir Horowitz and Wanda Toscanini Horowitz Adoption Center help more than 38,000 animals annually.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Tonight's cast that includes Nick Adams, Griffin Binnicker, Brenda Braxton, Javier Colon, Eden Espinosa, Adam Kantor, Cassandra Kubinski, Beth Leavel, Tony Daniels, Beth Malone, Bonnie Milligan, Evan Ruggiero, Justin Showell, Max von Essen, Lillias White with Bill Berloni, Orfeh and Andy Karl
