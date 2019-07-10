Photo Coverage: Roy Orbison's Sons Perform 'Oh, Pretty Woman' With the Cast of PRETTY WOMAN

Last night, July 9, Alex Orbison and Wesley Orbison, the sons of Roy Orbison, performed their father's hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman" with the company of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the curtain call.

While on stage, to commemorate the 55th Anniversary of the song, a PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL drum head was signed by the Orbison brothers and donated to the Hard Rock Café memorabilia collection.

BroadwayWorld was there for the special evening and you can check out the photos below!

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, now in its twelfth month on Broadway, is the highest grossing and longest running new musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. It will play its final performance on August 18, 2019.

The musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

PRETTY WOMAN will launch three more companies beginning in September of this year, including in Hamburg, London, and a US national tour. The German company will begin performances on Sept. 23 with Patricia Meeden and Mark Seibert starring as Vivian and Edward.

Then, in October 2020, the first US National Tour will launch from the Providence Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The West End run of the show will also take to the stage in 2020 as well.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of Pretty Woman



Orfeh



Eric Anderson



Andy Karl, Samantha Barks



Andy Karl, Samantha Barks



The cast of Pretty Woman



Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Kingsley Leggs



Eric Anderson, Wesley Orbison, Orfeh



Wesley Orbison, Orfeh



The cast of Pretty Woman



Orfeh, Eric Anderson



Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Eric Anderson, Orfeh



Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Eric Anderson, Orfeh



Samantha Barks, Andy Karl



Samantha Barks, Andy Karl



Samantha Barks, Andy Karl



The cast of Pretty Woman



Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh



Orfeh



Orfeh



John Pasquale



John Pasquale, Orfeh



Sam Seferian



Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Sam Seferian



Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Sam Seferian, Orfeh



Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Sam Seferian, Orfeh



Wesley Orbison, Alex Orbison, Sam Seferian, Orfeh



Alex Orbison, Sam Seferian, Orfeh



Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, John Pasquale



The cast of Pretty Woman