Photo Coverage: Roy Orbison's Sons Perform 'Oh, Pretty Woman' With the Cast of PRETTY WOMAN
Last night, July 9, Alex Orbison and Wesley Orbison, the sons of Roy Orbison, performed their father's hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman" with the company of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the curtain call.
While on stage, to commemorate the 55th Anniversary of the song, a PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL drum head was signed by the Orbison brothers and donated to the Hard Rock Café memorabilia collection.
BroadwayWorld was there for the special evening and you can check out the photos below!
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, now in its twelfth month on Broadway, is the highest grossing and longest running new musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. It will play its final performance on August 18, 2019.
The musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.
PRETTY WOMAN will launch three more companies beginning in September of this year, including in Hamburg, London, and a US national tour. The German company will begin performances on Sept. 23 with Patricia Meeden and Mark Seibert starring as Vivian and Edward.
Then, in October 2020, the first US National Tour will launch from the Providence Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The West End run of the show will also take to the stage in 2020 as well.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
The cast of Pretty Woman
Orfeh
The cast of Pretty Woman
Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Kingsley Leggs
Eric Anderson, Wesley Orbison, Orfeh
Wesley Orbison, Orfeh
The cast of Pretty Woman
Orfeh, Eric Anderson
Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Eric Anderson, Orfeh
Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Eric Anderson, Orfeh
The cast of Pretty Woman
Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh
Orfeh
Orfeh
John Pasquale
John Pasquale, Orfeh
Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Sam Seferian
Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Sam Seferian, Orfeh
Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Sam Seferian, Orfeh
Wesley Orbison, Alex Orbison, Sam Seferian, Orfeh
Alex Orbison, Sam Seferian, Orfeh
Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, John Pasquale
The cast of Pretty Woman