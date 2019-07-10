Photo Coverage: Roy Orbison's Sons Perform 'Oh, Pretty Woman' With the Cast of PRETTY WOMAN

PRETTY WOMAN
Jul. 10, 2019

Jul. 10, 2019  

Last night, July 9, Alex Orbison and Wesley Orbison, the sons of Roy Orbison, performed their father's hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman" with the company of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the curtain call.

While on stage, to commemorate the 55th Anniversary of the song, a PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL drum head was signed by the Orbison brothers and donated to the Hard Rock Café memorabilia collection.

BroadwayWorld was there for the special evening and you can check out the photos below!

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, now in its twelfth month on Broadway, is the highest grossing and longest running new musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. It will play its final performance on August 18, 2019.

The musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

PRETTY WOMAN will launch three more companies beginning in September of this year, including in Hamburg, London, and a US national tour. The German company will begin performances on Sept. 23 with Patricia Meeden and Mark Seibert starring as Vivian and Edward.

Then, in October 2020, the first US National Tour will launch from the Providence Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The West End run of the show will also take to the stage in 2020 as well.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of Pretty Woman
The cast of Pretty Woman

Orfeh
Orfeh

Eric Anderson
Eric Anderson

Andy Karl, Samantha Barks
Andy Karl, Samantha Barks

Andy Karl, Samantha Barks
Andy Karl, Samantha Barks

The cast of Pretty Woman
The cast of Pretty Woman

Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Kingsley Leggs
Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Kingsley Leggs

Eric Anderson, Wesley Orbison, Orfeh
Eric Anderson, Wesley Orbison, Orfeh

Wesley Orbison, Orfeh
Wesley Orbison, Orfeh

The cast of Pretty Woman
The cast of Pretty Woman

Orfeh, Eric Anderson
Orfeh, Eric Anderson

Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Eric Anderson, Orfeh
Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Eric Anderson, Orfeh

Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Eric Anderson, Orfeh
Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Eric Anderson, Orfeh

Samantha Barks, Andy Karl
Samantha Barks, Andy Karl

Samantha Barks, Andy Karl
Samantha Barks, Andy Karl

Samantha Barks, Andy Karl
Samantha Barks, Andy Karl

The cast of Pretty Woman
The cast of Pretty Woman

Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh
Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh

Orfeh
Orfeh

Orfeh
Orfeh

John Pasquale
John Pasquale

John Pasquale, Orfeh
John Pasquale, Orfeh

Sam Seferian
Sam Seferian

Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Sam Seferian
Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Sam Seferian

Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Sam Seferian, Orfeh
Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Sam Seferian, Orfeh

Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Sam Seferian, Orfeh
Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, Sam Seferian, Orfeh

Wesley Orbison, Alex Orbison, Sam Seferian, Orfeh
Wesley Orbison, Alex Orbison, Sam Seferian, Orfeh

Alex Orbison, Sam Seferian, Orfeh
Alex Orbison, Sam Seferian, Orfeh

Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, John Pasquale
Alex Orbison, Wesley Orbison, John Pasquale

The cast of Pretty Woman
The cast of Pretty Woman

