Photo Coverage: Erich Bergen, Lexi Lawson and More Perform in BROADWAY AGAINST BULLYING 2020

Article Pixel Mar. 17, 2020  

No Bully (nobully.org), the leading anti-bullying nonprofit in the US, celebrated its annual Broadway Against Bullying charity cabaret in NYC on March 9, 2020. Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer Michael J. Moritz returned to direct this year's one-night-only show at Sony Hall.

The lineup included Erich Bergen (Madame Secretary, Waitress), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, Rent), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera), Kim Steele (Hadestown, My Fair Lady), Joshua Colley (Les Miserables, Newsies), pop singer Jana, Chloe Lowery (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Yanni), and Milly Shapiro (Hereditary, Matilda).

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Will McCoy

Milly Shapiro

Milly Shapiro

Milly Shapiro

Kim Steele

Kim Steele

Kim Steele

Michael J. Moritz, Jr. (Producer and Musical Director)

Erich Bergen (Host)

Telly Leung

Telly Leung

Telly Leung

Jana Marie

Jana Marie

Jana Marie

Joshua Colley

Joshua Colley

Joshua Colley

Liana Stampur

Liana Stampur

Liana Stampur

Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero and Liana Stampur

Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero

Erich Bergen

Erich Bergen

Jay Armstrong Johnson

Jay Armstrong Johnson

Jay Armstrong Johnson

Lexi Lawson

Lexi Lawson

Lexi Lawson

Chloe Lowery

Chloe Lowery

Chloe Lowery

Janine DiVita

Janine DiVita

Janine DiVita

Will McCoy (Chief Executive Officer)

ESPN Corporate Division-Jennifer Oaulett and Tavia Fisher

Robb Stites

The View's-Candi Carter and Holly Washington

Michelle Shapiro, Leslie Wasson, Marianne Cassidy and Keyley Pak

Craig Herman and Steven Sorrentino

ESPN Corporate Citizenship Division-Sean Hanrahan and Guests

Vidmob-Burr Purnell and Social Good Team

Amanda Reno and Douglas Denoff

Silda Wall Spitzer, Olivia Stangvik and Guests

PS 114 Caroline Rostant and students

Richard Del Bello and Townsend Teague

Janine Divita

Richard Del Bello and Janine DiVita

Joshua Colley and Milly Shapiro

Kim Steele

Chloe Janine and Michelle Shapiro

The No Bully Staff-Will McCoy, Genesis Barraza, Sophie Cary, Erik Stangvik and Robb Stites

Silda Wall Spitzer and Erik Stangvik

Will McCoy and Cori McCoy

Macio Dickerson, LaWanda Dickerson, Cori McCoy and Will McCoy




