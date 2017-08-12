Photo Coverage: Sardi's Unveils Portrait of BANDSTAND's Corey Cott

Strike up the band, Corey Cott is on the wall at Sardi's! Check out the unveiling of the Bandstand star's new portrait, a moment shared with Bandstand costars and Cott's lovely wife and newly arrived baby!

Set in the smoke filled, swing fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand brings the against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski (Cott) and his band of mismatched fellow WWII veterans to the stage. When a national radio contest to find America's next big swing band offers a chance at instant fame and Hollywood fortune, Donny must whip his wise-cracking gang of jazzers (Bender, Carroll, Ellis, Hopkins, Packard) into fighting shape. Teaming up with the beautiful young war widow Julia (Osnes) as their singer, they struggle to confront the lingering effects and secrets of the battlefield that threaten to tear them apart.

Playing for every voiceless underdog in a world that has left them behind, they risk everything in the final live broadcast to redefine the meaning of victory. With an explosive original score and choreography inspired by the high energy swing rhythms of the era, Bandstand is a truly American story of love, loss, triumph and the everyday men and women whose personal bravery defined a nation.

Bandstand stars Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Corey Cott (Gigi) featuring Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), Joey Pero (Broadway debut), Joe Carroll (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella),Brandon J. Ellis (Once), James Nathan Hopkins (What's It All About: Bacharach Reimagined), and Geoff Packard (Matilda).



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Laura Osnes



Laura Osnes



Laura Osnes



Laura Osnes and Corey Cott



Laura Osnes and Corey Cott



Laura Osnes



Corey Cott and Max Klimavicius



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott and Max Klimavicius



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott and Max Klimavicius



Corey Cott and Laura Osnes



Corey Cott and Laura Osnes



Corey Cott and Laura Osnes



Corey Cott and Laura Osnes with Bandstand cast



Meghan Woollard, Elliott Michael Cott and Corey Cott



Meghan Woollard, Elliott Michael Cott and Corey Cott



Elliott Michael Cott and Corey Cott



Meghan Woollard, Elliott Michael Cott and Corey Cott



Corey Cott with his family



Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes