BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Photo Coverage: Casts of TOOTSIE, MEAN GIRLS and More Sing Out in Bryant Park!

Aug. 16, 2019  

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series brought the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, concluding yesterday, August 15.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's performances featured the casts of: This week's performances will feature the casts of The Phantom of the Opera (Ben Crawford, Kaley Ann Voorhies, Paul A. Schaefer); Mean Girls (Reneé Rapp, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Danielle Wade); Frankenstein; Tootsie (Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Britney Coleman, Shina Ann Morris, Diana Vaden).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

