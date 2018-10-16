Photo Coverage: Backstage at the BEST IN SHOWS Benefit Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below

Oct. 16, 2018  

Last night was the annual Best in Shows benefit concert for the Humane Society. The show featured some of Broadway's best, with special guest appearances by adorable four-legged friends. 2018 Best in Shows, presented by Dorothy and Bill Berloni, also honored Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from backstage at the big night, below!

Rudetsky was awarded the Humane Society of New York's Sandy Award in recognition of his deep concern and support of the needs of rescued animals. Rudetsky also served as host and music director, as he has for the past four benefits.

This year's Best in Shows featured performances by Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock), Ana Gasteyer (Wicked, "Saturday Night Live"), Joanna Gleason (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Into the Woods), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof), Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other), Hugh Panaro (Phantom of the Opera, Lestat), Christine Pedi (Host, Sirius XM Radio, Spamilton), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, "Smash"), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, The Last Five Years) and Karen Ziemba (Contact, Bullets Over Broadway), with special guest appearances by two and four-legged friends.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Joanna Gleason and Trixie

Adam Kantor, Trixie and Joanna Gleason

Hugh Panero and Peter Pan

James Snyder, Kevin Chamberlin, Samantha Hugh Panero, Peter Pan, Christine Pedi, Sheik of Araby, Joanna Gleason, Trixie, Chris Sarandon, Seth Rudetsky and Adam Kantor

Kevin Chamberlin and Samantha

Bill Berloni, Trixie and Dorothy Berloni

Bill Berloni, Trixie, Dorothy Berloni and Jenna Berloni

Bill Berloni, Trixie, Dorothy Berloni and Jenna Berloni

Chris Sarandon and Joanna Gleason

Bill Berloni and Adam Kantor

Kate Rockwell and Mabel

Kate Rockwell and Mabel

Mabel

Trixie and Christine Pedi

Karen Ziemba is reunited with her Bullets over Broadway Co-Star-Trixie

Karen Ziemba and Trixie

Karen Ziemba, Trixie and James Snyder

Peter Pan, Seth Rudetsky, Trixie and Marc Shaiman

Peter Pan, Seth Rudetsky, Trixie and Marc Shaiman

Lindsay Mendez, Peter Pan, Seth Rudetsky Sheik of Araby and Sierra Boggess

Lindsay Mendez, Peter Pan, Seth Rudetsky Sheik of Araby and Sierra Boggess

Seth Rudetsky, Lindsay Mendez and Sierra Boggess

James Snyder and Peter Pan

Lindsay Mendez and Sierra Boggess

Gloria and Anna Gasteyer

Gloria and Anna Gasteyer

