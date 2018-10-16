Photo Coverage: Backstage at the BEST IN SHOWS Benefit Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below
Last night was the annual Best in Shows benefit concert for the Humane Society. The show featured some of Broadway's best, with special guest appearances by adorable four-legged friends. 2018 Best in Shows, presented by Dorothy and Bill Berloni, also honored Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from backstage at the big night, below!
Rudetsky was awarded the Humane Society of New York's Sandy Award in recognition of his deep concern and support of the needs of rescued animals. Rudetsky also served as host and music director, as he has for the past four benefits.
This year's Best in Shows featured performances by Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock), Ana Gasteyer (Wicked, "Saturday Night Live"), Joanna Gleason (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Into the Woods), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof), Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other), Hugh Panaro (Phantom of the Opera, Lestat), Christine Pedi (Host, Sirius XM Radio, Spamilton), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, "Smash"), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, The Last Five Years) and Karen Ziemba (Contact, Bullets Over Broadway), with special guest appearances by two and four-legged friends.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Joanna Gleason and Trixie
Adam Kantor, Trixie and Joanna Gleason
Hugh Panero and Peter Pan
James Snyder, Kevin Chamberlin, Samantha Hugh Panero, Peter Pan, Christine Pedi, Sheik of Araby, Joanna Gleason, Trixie, Chris Sarandon, Seth Rudetsky and Adam Kantor
Kevin Chamberlin and Samantha
Bill Berloni, Trixie and Dorothy Berloni
Bill Berloni, Trixie, Dorothy Berloni and Jenna Berloni
Bill Berloni, Trixie, Dorothy Berloni and Jenna Berloni
Chris Sarandon and Joanna Gleason
Kate Rockwell and Mabel
Kate Rockwell and Mabel
Mabel
Trixie and Christine Pedi
Karen Ziemba is reunited with her Bullets over Broadway Co-Star-Trixie
Karen Ziemba and Trixie
Karen Ziemba, Trixie and James Snyder
Peter Pan, Seth Rudetsky, Trixie and Marc Shaiman
Peter Pan, Seth Rudetsky, Trixie and Marc Shaiman
Lindsay Mendez, Peter Pan, Seth Rudetsky Sheik of Araby and Sierra Boggess
Lindsay Mendez, Peter Pan, Seth Rudetsky Sheik of Araby and Sierra Boggess
Seth Rudetsky, Lindsay Mendez and Sierra Boggess
James Snyder and Peter Pan
Lindsay Mendez and Sierra Boggess
Gloria and Anna Gasteyer
Gloria and Anna Gasteyer