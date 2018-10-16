Photo Coverage: Backstage at the BEST IN SHOWS Benefit Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below

Last night was the annual Best in Shows benefit concert for the Humane Society. The show featured some of Broadway's best, with special guest appearances by adorable four-legged friends. 2018 Best in Shows, presented by Dorothy and Bill Berloni, also honored Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from backstage at the big night, below!

Rudetsky was awarded the Humane Society of New York's Sandy Award in recognition of his deep concern and support of the needs of rescued animals. Rudetsky also served as host and music director, as he has for the past four benefits.

This year's Best in Shows featured performances by Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock), Ana Gasteyer (Wicked, "Saturday Night Live"), Joanna Gleason (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Into the Woods), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof), Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other), Hugh Panaro (Phantom of the Opera, Lestat), Christine Pedi (Host, Sirius XM Radio, Spamilton), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, "Smash"), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, The Last Five Years) and Karen Ziemba (Contact, Bullets Over Broadway), with special guest appearances by two and four-legged friends.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Joanna Gleason and Trixie



Adam Kantor, Trixie and Joanna Gleason



Hugh Panero and Peter Pan



James Snyder, Kevin Chamberlin, Samantha Hugh Panero, Peter Pan, Christine Pedi, Sheik of Araby, Joanna Gleason, Trixie, Chris Sarandon, Seth Rudetsky and Adam Kantor



Kevin Chamberlin and Samantha



Bill Berloni, Trixie and Dorothy Berloni



Bill Berloni, Trixie, Dorothy Berloni and Jenna Berloni



Chris Sarandon and Joanna Gleason



Bill Berloni and Adam Kantor



Kate Rockwell and Mabel



Mabel



Trixie and Christine Pedi



Karen Ziemba is reunited with her Bullets over Broadway Co-Star-Trixie



Karen Ziemba and Trixie



Karen Ziemba, Trixie and James Snyder



Peter Pan, Seth Rudetsky, Trixie and Marc Shaiman



Lindsay Mendez, Peter Pan, Seth Rudetsky Sheik of Araby and Sierra Boggess



Seth Rudetsky, Lindsay Mendez and Sierra Boggess



James Snyder and Peter Pan



Lindsay Mendez and Sierra Boggess



Gloria and Anna Gasteyer



