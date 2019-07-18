Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK

Jul. 18, 2019  

iHeartMedia's 106.7 LITE FM presents annual lunchtime summer theatre series, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park.

The 2019 program brings the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks. 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park invites participants to soak up the summer sun while enjoying musical numbers from hit productions and Tony Award-winning shows.

This week's performances, hosted by 106.7 LIFE FM's Delilah, co-hosted by Paul "Cubby" Bryant, included Waitress, Come From Away, Beetlejuice, Chicago, and Jersey Boys!

See photos from today's concert below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Paul Bryant and Christine Nagy

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Christine Nagy

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Paul Bryant (Cubby)

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Brandon Kalm

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Shoshana Bean and Brandon Kalm

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Brandon Kalm

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Shoshana Bean and Brandon Kalm

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Charity Angel Dawson

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Charity Angel Dawson

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Charity Angel Dawson

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Shoshana Bean

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Shoshana Bean

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Shoshana Bean

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Tyrone Davis Jr., Brandon Kalm, Shoshana Bean, Charity Angel Dawson, Dayne Jarae Dantzier and Max Kumangai

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Tyrone Davis Jr., Brandon Kalm, Shoshana Bean, Charity Angel Dawson, Dayne Jarae Dantzier and Max Kumangai are joined by Christine Naby and Paul Bryant-Cubby

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Lana Gordon, Eddie Bennett, Gary Cooper, Jessica Ernest, Dan Gutierrez, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Pilar Millhollen Drew Nellessen, Beth Nicely, Rachel Schur and Colt Weiss

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Lana Gordon

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Desi Oakley

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Desi Oakley

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Lana Gordon

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Desi Oakley and Lana Gordon

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Lana Gordon and Desi Oakley

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Desi Oakley

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Lana Gordon, Desi Oakley and the cast of Chicago that includes-Eddie Bennett, Gary Cooper, Jessica Ernest, Dan Gutierrez, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Pilar Millhollen Drew Nellessen, Beth Nicely, Rachel Schur and Colt Weiss

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Lana Gordon, Desi Oakley, Eddie Bennett, Gary Cooper, Jessica Ernest, Dan Gutierrez, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Pilar Millhollen Drew Nellessen, Beth Nicely, Rachel Schur, Colt Weiss, Paul Bryant (Cubby) and Christine Nagy

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Sophia Anne Caruso

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Sophia Anne Caruso

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Sean Montgomery and Natalie Charle Ellis

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Natalie Charle Ellis and Sean Montgomery

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Alex Brightman

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Alex Brightman

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Natalie Charle Ellis, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman and Sean Montgomery

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Sophia Anne Caruso

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Natalie Charle Ellis, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman and Sean Montgomery are joined by Paul Bryant and Christine Nagy

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Holly Ann Butler, De'lon Grant, Pearl Sun, Jim Walton, Julie Reiber, John Jellison, Astrid Van Wieren, Josh Breckenridge, Tony LePage and Petrina Bromley

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Astrid Van Wieren

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Holly Ann Butler, De'lon Grant, Pearl Sun, Jim Walton, Julie Reiber, John Jellison, Astrid Van Wieren, Josh Breckenridge, Tony LePage and Petrina Bromley

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Tony LaPage and Petrina Bromley

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Julie Reiber

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Julie Reiber

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Holly Ann Butler, Pearl Sun, Julie Reiber, Astrid Van Wieren and Petrina Bromley

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Holly Ann Butler, De'lon Grant, Pearl Sun, Jim Walton, Julie Reiber, John Jellison, Astrid Van Wieren, Josh Breckenridge, Tony LePage and Petrina Bromley

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Jim Walton, Astrid Van Wieren, Tony LaPage, Petrina Bromley, Julie Reiber, John Jellison, Pearl Sun, De'lon Grant, Holly Ann Butler and Josh Breckenridge

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Jim Walton, Astrid Van Wieren, Tony LaPage, Petrina Bromley, Julie Reiber, John Jellison, Pearl Sun, De'lon Grant, Holly Ann Butler and Josh Breckenridge are joined by Christine Nagy and Paul Bryant (Cubby)

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Aaron De Jesus

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Austin Colby

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
John Gardiner

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Mark Edwards

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Aaron De Jesus, Austin Colby, John Gardiner and Mark Edwards

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Aaron De Jesus, Austin Colby, John Gardiner and Mark Edwards

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Aaron De Jesus Austin Colby, John Gardiner, Mark Edwards, Dianna Barger, Amanda Deal Cruz and Olivia Valli

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
Aaron De Jesus Austin Colby, John Gardiner, Mark Edwards, Dianna Barger, Amanda Deal Cruz and Olivia Valli

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
John Gardiner, Mark Edwards, Aaron De Jesus, Austin Colby, Olivia Valli, Amanda Dela Cruz and Dianna Barger

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
John Gardiner, Mark Edwards, Aaron De Jesus, Austin Colby, Olivia Valli, Amanda Dela Cruz, Dianna Barger, Christine Nagy and Paul Bryant (Cubby)



Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER at The John W. Engeman Theater Takes Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
  • Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup