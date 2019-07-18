Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK

iHeartMedia's 106.7 LITE FM presents annual lunchtime summer theatre series, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park.

The 2019 program brings the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks. 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park invites participants to soak up the summer sun while enjoying musical numbers from hit productions and Tony Award-winning shows.

This week's performances, hosted by 106.7 LIFE FM's Delilah, co-hosted by Paul "Cubby" Bryant, included Waitress, Come From Away, Beetlejuice, Chicago, and Jersey Boys!

See photos from today's concert below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



Paul Bryant and Christine Nagy



Christine Nagy



Paul Bryant (Cubby)



Brandon Kalm



Shoshana Bean and Brandon Kalm



Brandon Kalm



Shoshana Bean and Brandon Kalm



Charity Angel Dawson



Charity Angel Dawson



Charity Angel Dawson



Shoshana Bean



Shoshana Bean



Shoshana Bean



Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Tyrone Davis Jr., Brandon Kalm, Shoshana Bean, Charity Angel Dawson, Dayne Jarae Dantzier and Max Kumangai



Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Tyrone Davis Jr., Brandon Kalm, Shoshana Bean, Charity Angel Dawson, Dayne Jarae Dantzier and Max Kumangai are joined by Christine Naby and Paul Bryant-Cubby



Lana Gordon, Eddie Bennett, Gary Cooper, Jessica Ernest, Dan Gutierrez, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Pilar Millhollen Drew Nellessen, Beth Nicely, Rachel Schur and Colt Weiss



Lana Gordon



Desi Oakley



Desi Oakley



Lana Gordon



Desi Oakley and Lana Gordon



Lana Gordon and Desi Oakley



Desi Oakley



Lana Gordon, Desi Oakley and the cast of Chicago that includes-Eddie Bennett, Gary Cooper, Jessica Ernest, Dan Gutierrez, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Pilar Millhollen Drew Nellessen, Beth Nicely, Rachel Schur and Colt Weiss



Lana Gordon, Desi Oakley, Eddie Bennett, Gary Cooper, Jessica Ernest, Dan Gutierrez, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Pilar Millhollen Drew Nellessen, Beth Nicely, Rachel Schur, Colt Weiss, Paul Bryant (Cubby) and Christine Nagy



Sophia Anne Caruso



Sophia Anne Caruso



Sean Montgomery and Natalie Charle Ellis



Natalie Charle Ellis and Sean Montgomery



Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso



Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso



Alex Brightman



Alex Brightman



Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman



Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman



Natalie Charle Ellis, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman and Sean Montgomery



Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman



Sophia Anne Caruso



Natalie Charle Ellis, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman and Sean Montgomery are joined by Paul Bryant and Christine Nagy



Holly Ann Butler, De'lon Grant, Pearl Sun, Jim Walton, Julie Reiber, John Jellison, Astrid Van Wieren, Josh Breckenridge, Tony LePage and Petrina Bromley



Astrid Van Wieren



Holly Ann Butler, De'lon Grant, Pearl Sun, Jim Walton, Julie Reiber, John Jellison, Astrid Van Wieren, Josh Breckenridge, Tony LePage and Petrina Bromley



Tony LaPage and Petrina Bromley



Julie Reiber



Julie Reiber



Holly Ann Butler, Pearl Sun, Julie Reiber, Astrid Van Wieren and Petrina Bromley



Holly Ann Butler, De'lon Grant, Pearl Sun, Jim Walton, Julie Reiber, John Jellison, Astrid Van Wieren, Josh Breckenridge, Tony LePage and Petrina Bromley



Jim Walton, Astrid Van Wieren, Tony LaPage, Petrina Bromley, Julie Reiber, John Jellison, Pearl Sun, De'lon Grant, Holly Ann Butler and Josh Breckenridge



Jim Walton, Astrid Van Wieren, Tony LaPage, Petrina Bromley, Julie Reiber, John Jellison, Pearl Sun, De'lon Grant, Holly Ann Butler and Josh Breckenridge are joined by Christine Nagy and Paul Bryant (Cubby)



Aaron De Jesus



Austin Colby



John Gardiner



Mark Edwards



Aaron De Jesus, Austin Colby, John Gardiner and Mark Edwards



Aaron De Jesus, Austin Colby, John Gardiner and Mark Edwards



Aaron De Jesus Austin Colby, John Gardiner, Mark Edwards, Dianna Barger, Amanda Deal Cruz and Olivia Valli



Aaron De Jesus Austin Colby, John Gardiner, Mark Edwards, Dianna Barger, Amanda Deal Cruz and Olivia Valli



John Gardiner, Mark Edwards, Aaron De Jesus, Austin Colby, Olivia Valli, Amanda Dela Cruz and Dianna Barger



John Gardiner, Mark Edwards, Aaron De Jesus, Austin Colby, Olivia Valli, Amanda Dela Cruz, Dianna Barger, Christine Nagy and Paul Bryant (Cubby)