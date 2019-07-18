Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS, COME FROM AWAY, CHICAGO, & JERSEY BOYS Hit The Stage At BROADWAY AT BRYANT PARK
iHeartMedia's 106.7 LITE FM presents annual lunchtime summer theatre series, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park.
The 2019 program brings the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks. 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park invites participants to soak up the summer sun while enjoying musical numbers from hit productions and Tony Award-winning shows.
This week's performances, hosted by 106.7 LIFE FM's Delilah, co-hosted by Paul "Cubby" Bryant, included Waitress, Come From Away, Beetlejuice, Chicago, and Jersey Boys!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Paul Bryant and Christine Nagy
Paul Bryant (Cubby)
Shoshana Bean and Brandon Kalm
Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Tyrone Davis Jr., Brandon Kalm, Shoshana Bean, Charity Angel Dawson, Dayne Jarae Dantzier and Max Kumangai
Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Tyrone Davis Jr., Brandon Kalm, Shoshana Bean, Charity Angel Dawson, Dayne Jarae Dantzier and Max Kumangai are joined by Christine Naby and Paul Bryant-Cubby
Lana Gordon, Eddie Bennett, Gary Cooper, Jessica Ernest, Dan Gutierrez, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Pilar Millhollen Drew Nellessen, Beth Nicely, Rachel Schur and Colt Weiss
Lana Gordon, Desi Oakley and the cast of Chicago that includes-Eddie Bennett, Gary Cooper, Jessica Ernest, Dan Gutierrez, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Pilar Millhollen Drew Nellessen, Beth Nicely, Rachel Schur and Colt Weiss
Lana Gordon, Desi Oakley, Eddie Bennett, Gary Cooper, Jessica Ernest, Dan Gutierrez, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Pilar Millhollen Drew Nellessen, Beth Nicely, Rachel Schur, Colt Weiss, Paul Bryant (Cubby) and Christine Nagy
Sean Montgomery and Natalie Charle Ellis
Natalie Charle Ellis and Sean Montgomery
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso
Natalie Charle Ellis, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman and Sean Montgomery
Natalie Charle Ellis, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman and Sean Montgomery are joined by Paul Bryant and Christine Nagy
Holly Ann Butler, De'lon Grant, Pearl Sun, Jim Walton, Julie Reiber, John Jellison, Astrid Van Wieren, Josh Breckenridge, Tony LePage and Petrina Bromley
Tony LaPage and Petrina Bromley
Holly Ann Butler, Pearl Sun, Julie Reiber, Astrid Van Wieren and Petrina Bromley
Jim Walton, Astrid Van Wieren, Tony LaPage, Petrina Bromley, Julie Reiber, John Jellison, Pearl Sun, De'lon Grant, Holly Ann Butler and Josh Breckenridge
Jim Walton, Astrid Van Wieren, Tony LaPage, Petrina Bromley, Julie Reiber, John Jellison, Pearl Sun, De'lon Grant, Holly Ann Butler and Josh Breckenridge are joined by Christine Nagy and Paul Bryant (Cubby)
Aaron De Jesus, Austin Colby, John Gardiner and Mark Edwards
Aaron De Jesus Austin Colby, John Gardiner, Mark Edwards, Dianna Barger, Amanda Deal Cruz and Olivia Valli
Aaron De Jesus Austin Colby, John Gardiner, Mark Edwards, Dianna Barger, Amanda Deal Cruz and Olivia Valli
John Gardiner, Mark Edwards, Aaron De Jesus, Austin Colby, Olivia Valli, Amanda Dela Cruz and Dianna Barger
John Gardiner, Mark Edwards, Aaron De Jesus, Austin Colby, Olivia Valli, Amanda Dela Cruz, Dianna Barger, Christine Nagy and Paul Bryant (Cubby)