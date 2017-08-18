Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Celebrates 1500 Earth-Moving Performances on Broadway!

Just yesterday, the cast of the Tony Award-winning hit Beautiful celebrated the show's 1500th performance on Broadway. Beautiful opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street) on Sunday, January 12, 2014, where it's now in its fourth smash year, making it the longest running show in the history of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

With a book by Tony® and Academy® Award-nominated playwright Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

In addition to the hit Broadway production, an award-winning production is playing on tour across the US. The show has announced an Australian production, set to premiere in September 2017, and the Olivier-Award winning production recently ended its run in the West End. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Ghostlight Records), the 2015 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl.

Mike Bosner, Suzanne Grodner, Ben Jacoby, Evan Todd, Paul Blake, Abby Mueller, Sara King, Paul Anthony Stewart