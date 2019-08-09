Photo Coverage: BAT OUT OF HELL Celebrates Opening Night at New York City Center!

Aug. 9, 2019  

Like a bat out of hell, Bat Out of Hell is flying to New York City Center, where the Jim Steinman musical just celebrated opening night, yesterday, August 8, and will play a six-week engagement through September 8, 2019.

Under the direction of Jay Scheib, the New York engagement for Bat Out of Hell - The Musical stars Andrew Polec who thrilled London and Toronto critics with his powerhouse performance as Strat. Joining him are Christina Bennington who originated the role of Raven in London, Lena Hall as Sloane, Bradley Dean as Falco,Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat Out of Hell- The Musical includes Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells.

We're taking you inside opening night below!

Photo Credit: Monroe George

Harper Miles

Kayla Cyphers

Tyrick Wiltez Jones

Nick Martinez, Tiernan Tunniclieffe, Lincoln Clauss, Harper Miles, and Jessica Jaunich

Andrew Polec

Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington

Christina Bennington

Avoince Hoyles, Lena Hall, Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington and Danielle Steers

Lena Hall

Avoince Hoyles

Danielle Steers

Aramie Payton

Andres Quintero

Paulina Jurzec

Lincoln Clauss

Erin Mosher

Bradley Dean

Adam Kemmerer

William Branner

Xena Gusthart

