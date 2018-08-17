PRETTY WOMAN
Photo Coverage: Andy Karl, Samantha Barks and the Company of PRETTY WOMAN Take Opening Night Bows!

Aug. 17, 2018  

The Nederlander Theatre was the place to be last night, as a pretty magical opening unfolded for Broadway's newest musical, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. Starring Broadway regulars like Andy Karl, Orfeh, Jason Danieley, and Eric Anderson, the musical marks the Broadway debut of a new leading lady, Samantha Barks.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner b and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Ezra Knight

Jason Danieley

Orfeh

Eric Anderson

Andy Karl, Samantha Barks

Andy Karl, Samantha Barks

Andy Karl

Samantha Barks

Andy Karl, Samantha Barks

The cast of Pretty Woman

The cast of Pretty Woman

Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh

Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh

The cast of Pretty Woman

The cast of Pretty Woman

Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh

The cast of Pretty Woman

Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh

JF Lawton, Jim Vallance, Paula Wagner, Bryan Adams, Jerry Mitchell, Orfeh

JF Lawton, Jim Vallance, Andy Karl, Paula Wagner, Bryan Adams, Jerry Mitchell, Orfeh

JF Lawton, Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Jim Vallance, Paula Wagner, Bryan Adams, Jerry Mitchell

Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Jim Vallance, Paula Wagner, Bryan Adams, Jerry Mitchell

JF Lawton, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Jim Vallance, Paula Wagner, Orfeh, Bryan Adams, Jerry Mitchell

JF Lawton, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Jim Vallance, Paula Wagner, Bryan Adams, Jerry Mitchell

Jim Vallance, Paula Wagner, Bryan Adams, Ezra night, Jerry Mitchell and the cast of Pretty Woman

