Photo Coverage: Andy Karl, Samantha Barks and the Company of PRETTY WOMAN Take Opening Night Bows!

The Nederlander Theatre was the place to be last night, as a pretty magical opening unfolded for Broadway's newest musical, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. Starring Broadway regulars like Andy Karl, Orfeh, Jason Danieley, and Eric Anderson, the musical marks the Broadway debut of a new leading lady, Samantha Barks.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner b and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

Check out photos from the curtain call below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh



Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh



Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson, Samantha Barks, Andy Karl, Orfeh



