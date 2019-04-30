Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Anne Heche, and the Cast of TWENTIETH CENTURY's Benefit Reading Take Their Bows

Last night, Roundabout Theatre Company welcomed back Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award winner and Oscar & Tony Award nominee Alec Baldwin, and Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Heche in a one-night-only reunion benefit reading of Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's comedy Twentieth Century, reuniting the original stars of Roundabout's 2004 revival with director Walter Bobbie.

Alec Baldwin and Anne Heche have been friends of Roundabout Theatre Company since starring as "Oscar Jaffe" and "Lily Garland" in Twentieth Century (2004) on Broadway. Baldwin later starred as "Ed" in Entertaining Mr. Sloane, Off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre, and serves as on Roundabout's Board of Directors. Walter Bobbie returned to direct this one-night-only special event.

Check out photos of the cast taking their bows below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Roundabout Theatre Company One-Night Only Benefit Reading for "Twentieth Century" at Studio 54 on April 29, 2019 in New York City.



"Twentieth Century"



"Twentieth Century"



Henry Winkler, Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin with the cast



Michael Mulheren, Nick Choksi, Holley Fain, Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin, Julie Halston and Dan Butler with cast



Anne Heche



Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin



Henry Winkler, Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin



Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin, Julie Halston and Dan Butler with cast



Henry Winkler and Anne Heche



Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin and Julie Halston



Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin



Holley Fain, Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin, Julie Halston and Dan Butler



Nick Choksi, Holley Fain, Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin, Julie Halston and Dan Butler with cast



Henry Winkler, Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin



Anne Heche



Nick Choksi, Holley Fain, Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin and Julie Halston



Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin



Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin



Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin



Anne Heche



Holley Fain and Henry Winkler



Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin



Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin and Julie Halston



Michael Mulheren, Nick Choksi, Holley Fain, Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin, Julie Halston, Dan Butler, Richard Kind, Paul Alexander Nolan with cast



Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin



Henry Winkler and Anne Heche



Michael Mulheren, Nick Choksi, Holley Fain, Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin, Julie Halston, Dan Butler, Richard Kind, Paul Alexander Nolan with cast



Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin and Julie Halston



Henry Winkler and Anne Heche



Holley Fain, Henry Winkler and Anne Heche



Holley Fain, Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin and Julie Halston