Photo Coverage: Alec Baldwin, Anne Heche, and the Cast of TWENTIETH CENTURY's Benefit Reading Take Their Bows

Apr. 30, 2019  

Last night, Roundabout Theatre Company welcomed back Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award winner and Oscar & Tony Award nominee Alec Baldwin, and Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Heche in a one-night-only reunion benefit reading of Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's comedy Twentieth Century, reuniting the original stars of Roundabout's 2004 revival with director Walter Bobbie.

Alec Baldwin and Anne Heche have been friends of Roundabout Theatre Company since starring as "Oscar Jaffe" and "Lily Garland" in Twentieth Century (2004) on Broadway. Baldwin later starred as "Ed" in Entertaining Mr. Sloane, Off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre, and serves as on Roundabout's Board of Directors. Walter Bobbie returned to direct this one-night-only special event.

Check out photos of the cast taking their bows below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Roundabout Theatre Company One-Night Only Benefit Reading for "Twentieth Century" at Studio 54 on April 29, 2019 in New York City.

"Twentieth Century"

"Twentieth Century"

Henry Winkler, Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin with the cast

Michael Mulheren, Nick Choksi, Holley Fain, Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin, Julie Halston and Dan Butler with cast

Anne Heche

Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin

Henry Winkler, Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin

Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin, Julie Halston and Dan Butler with cast

Henry Winkler and Anne Heche

Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin and Julie Halston

Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin

Holley Fain, Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin, Julie Halston and Dan Butler

Nick Choksi, Holley Fain, Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin, Julie Halston and Dan Butler with cast

Henry Winkler, Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin

Anne Heche

Nick Choksi, Holley Fain, Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin and Julie Halston

Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin

Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin

Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin

Anne Heche

Holley Fain and Henry Winkler

Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin

Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin and Julie Halston

Michael Mulheren, Nick Choksi, Holley Fain, Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin, Julie Halston, Dan Butler, Richard Kind, Paul Alexander Nolan with cast

Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin

Henry Winkler and Anne Heche

Michael Mulheren, Nick Choksi, Holley Fain, Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin, Julie Halston, Dan Butler, Richard Kind, Paul Alexander Nolan with cast

Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin and Julie Halston

Henry Winkler and Anne Heche

Holley Fain, Henry Winkler and Anne Heche

Holley Fain, Henry Winkler, Anne Heche, Alec Baldwin and Julie Halston



