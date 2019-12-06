Photo Coverage: Alanis Morissette Joins JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast for Opening Night Bows!

The cast of Jagged Little Pill already won over the audience at the Broadhurst Theatre last night, as the new musical took its opening night bows on Broadway. Seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette joined the cast onstage for the big night and you can check out photos from the special moment below!

Jagged Little Pill features an original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin). Movement Direction & Choreography is by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).

Starring as "The Healys" in the Broadway production are Drama Desk Award Nominee Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena (Anastasia) as "Nick"; alongside Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as "Bella," Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix," all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere at A.R.T. Completing the cast are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

Antonio Cipriano



Kathryn Gallagher



Lauren Patton



Derek Klena



Sean Allan Krill



Celia Rose Gooding



Elizabeth Stanley



Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten



Antonio Cipriano, Kathryn Gallagher, Derek Klena, Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten



Tom Kitt, Diablo Cody, Alanis Morissette, Diane Paulus



Alanis Morissette



Elizabeth Stanley, Alanis Morissette, Diane Paulus



Elizabeth Stanley, Alanis Morissette



Alanis Morissette, Glen Ballard, Tom Kitt



Alanis Morissette, Diane Paulus



Alanis Morissette



Alanis Morissette



Alanis Morissette, Diane Paulus, and the cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL



Lauren Patten, Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Diane Paulus