Photo Coverage: Al Roker Takes First Bows In WAITRESS

Oct. 6, 2018  

TODAY Show weather anchor Al Roker made his Broadway debut as "Joe" in Waitress last night, October 5. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

Mr. Roker will play six performances weekly: Tuesday at 7 PM, Wednesday at 2 PM, Thursday at 7 PM, Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 8 PM, Sunday at 7 PM. He will not perform on Saturday at 2 PM and Sunday at 2 PM. He will play a limited run through November 11.

Al Roker is best known as the weather and feature anchor on NBC News' TODAY Show, and has a slew of other credits to his name including bestselling author, recipient of the American Meteorological Society's prestigious Seal of Approval, a Daytime Emmy Award and two Guinness World Records. Mr. Roker's eponymous entertainment company develops and produces programming for numerous networks.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking CONTEST in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Al Roker

Al Roker

Ben Thompson, Al Roker

Katie Lowes

NaTasha Yvette Williams

Nicolette Robinson

Al Roker, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Nicolette Robinson, LonDon Skye Gilliam, Katie Lowes, Adam Shapiro

Ben Thompson, Al Roker, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Nicolette Robinson

Molly Jobe, Ben Thompson, Al Roker, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Nicolette Robinson

The cast of WAITRESS

Ben Thompson, Al Roker, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Nicolette Robinson, LonDon Skye Gilliam

Ben Thompson, Al Roker, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Nicolette Robinson, LonDon Skye Gilliam

Ben Thompson, Al Roker, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Nicolette Robinson, LonDon Skye Gilliam

Ben Thompson, Al Roker, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Nicolette Robinson, LonDon Skye Gilliam

Ben Thompson, Al Roker, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Nicolette Robinson, LonDon Skye Gilliam

Ben Thompson, Al Roker, Nicolette Robinson

Al Roker

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Nicolette Robinson

Deborah Roberts, Al Roker and family

Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Libby Leist

Adam Shapiro, Al Roker, LonDon Skye Gilliam, Nicolette Robinson, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Katie Lowes

Al Roker and the cast of WAITRESS

