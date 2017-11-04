Photo Coverage: ANASTASIA Takes a Journey to the Studio to Record CAROLS FOR A CURE

The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived. The cast of Anastasia joined their Broadway colleagues in taking part, check out the photos!

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with serious illnesses including AIDS receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country.

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season (10.20-12.4). The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Caleb Hayer (Piano/Orchestration)



Kathryn Boswell, Allison Walsh and Lauren Blackman



Sissy Bell, Mary Beth Peil, Molly Rushing and Kristen Smith Davis



Zach Adkins and Steve Malone (Music Director)



Ken Krugman, Ian Knauer, James A. Pierce III and John Bolton



Ken Krugman, James A. Pierce III, Ian Knauer, Zach Adkins, John Bolton, Steve Malone, Caleb Hayer, Kathryn Boswell, Allison Walsh, Lauren Blackman, Sissy Bell, Mary Beth Peil, Molly Rushing and Kristen Smith Davis



Christy Altomare



John Bolton and Mary Beth Peil



Kathryn Boswell



Kristen Smith Davis



Ian Knauer



Ian Knauer and Kathryn Boswell



Caleb Hayer, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Steve Malone



Kristi Shade (Harp)



Michael Blanco (Bass)



Jeremy Lowe (Drums)



Ethan Pakchar (Guitar)



The string section that includes- Adda Kridler (Violin)m Tallie Brunfelt (Violing) Hiroko Taguchi (Violin), Anik Julianne (Cello), Sarah Zun (Violin), Martin Agee (Violin), Monica Davis (Violin) Jason Mellow (Violin), Krzystef Kuznik (Violin) and Sarah Carter (Cello)



Steve Malone conducts The string section that includes- Adda Kridler (Violin), Tallie Brunfelt (Violing) Hiroko Taguchi (Violin), Anik Julianne (Cello), Sarah Zun (Violin), Martin Agee (Violin), Monica Davis (Violin) Jason Mellow (Violin), Krzystef Kuznik (Violin) and Sarah Carter (Cello)



Steven Lyon (Flute)



Chris Reza (Flute)



Shelagh Abate (Horn)



Caleb Hayer