ALADDIN
Photo: Audra McDonald and Will Swenson Visit ALADDIN on Broadway

The pair posed with the show's current leads backstage!

Oct. 31, 2022  

This weekend, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson stopped by Aladdin on Broadway and posed with members of the cast backstage. Check out the photo below!

Aladdin
Michael Maliakel (Aladdin), Will Swenson, Michael James Scott (Genie),
​​Audra McDonald, Shoba Narayan (Jasmine)
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions


Just as it has on screen for decades, Aladdin's journey sweeps you into an exciting world full of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, this stage adaptation of the beloved animated classic features the iconic film score by the legendary team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, with new lyrics by Sir Tim Rice, along with book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

The cast is currently led by Michael Maliakel in the title role of Aladdin, Shoba Narayan as Jasmine, and Michael James Scott as Genie.




