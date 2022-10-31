Photo: Audra McDonald and Will Swenson Visit ALADDIN on Broadway

This weekend, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson stopped by Aladdin on Broadway and posed with members of the cast backstage. Check out the photo below!

Michael Maliakel (Aladdin), Will Swenson, Michael James Scott (Genie),

​​Audra McDonald, Shoba Narayan (Jasmine)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions



