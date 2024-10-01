Phish Reveal New Year's Run at Madison Square Garden

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Phish will return to New York City on Saturday, December 28 through Tuesday, December 31 for a four-night New Year’s run at Madison Square Garden. A much loved New Year’s tradition that has supplied some of the most surprising and legendary moments in the band’s forty-plus year history, this year’s run will bring Phish's total number of shows at The Garden to eighty-seven.

A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com, ending Monday, October 7th at Noon ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 11th at Noon ET. A limited number of travel packages (hotel + tickets) will go on sale Wednesday, October 2nd at Noon ET HERE.

Phish recently announced a very special three-night stand at Albany, NY’s MVP Arena on October 25-27, with all proceeds benefiting the Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program and its newly opened facility in Ludlow, Vermont. A limited number of tickets are still available for the Friday and Sunday shows HERE, while the Saturday show has sold out.

The announcement of their traditional New Year’s run at MSG provides an exclamation point on what has been nothing short of a landmark year in Phish’s remarkable history. Kicking things off in April with a highly acclaimed four-night sold-out run at Sphere in Las Vegas, followed by the release of their 16th studio album Evolve in July, Phish punctuated their yearly North American summer trek with their annual four-night stand at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce, CO, and Mondegreen, a four-day festival at The Woodlands in Dover, DE. The band’s 11th self-produced festival, Mondegreen was celebrated in a recent GQ feature which hailed Phish for “what may be the most singular and stubbornly idiosyncratic career of any major American rock band.”

Looking forward, Phish recently announced their return to the beaches of Mexico for the 8th annual Phish: Riviera Maya, set for January 29-February 1, 2025 – the first time the event will be held at the end of January following its traditional late February dates. Presented by Playa Luna, the all-inclusive concert getaway will feature four nights of Phish on Mexico’s Caribbean coastline, including an additional set that will complement the special welcome performance on night one, with a total of eight sets instead of past years’ seven. Limited packages are on sale now. For complete information, including booking details and payment plans, please visit phishrivieramaya.com.

ABOUT PHISH:

Phish – Trey Anastasio (guitar, vocals), Jon Fishman (drums, vocals), Mike Gordon (bass, vocals), and Page McConnell (keyboards, vocals) – has earned one of music’s most dedicated fan communities for its blend of idiosyncratic songcraft, extended improvisation, and immersive live performances, all fusing a variety of genres into their own freewheeling sound and vision.

Formed in 1983 in Burlington, VT, Phish has released 16 studio albums, beginning with 1989’s Junta and continuing through 2024’s Evolve, released on the band’s own JEMP Records. In 2002, the band launched LivePhish, which offers high-quality soundboard recordings of every show, regular releases from Phish’s substantial archive, and 4k live webcasts. LivePhish+, the band’s streaming service, is the most successful artist-driven service of its kind, offering unlimited on-demand access to the entire LivePhish catalog.

Widely recognized among live music’s most beloved and inventive artists, Phish has played over 2,000 shows since their formation, regularly selling out multiple nights at arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across North America including such annual traditions as sold-out Labor Day weekend runs at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park soccer stadium outside of Denver, Halloween extravaganzas, and four-night New Year’s Eve celebrations at NYC’s world-famous Madison Square Garden. To date, Phish have performed 83 sold-out shows at The Garden since their debut performance there in 1994. In 2017, Phish performed The Bakers’ Dozen, a 13-night concert series that saw the band play 237 unique songs, repeating none during the entire run. The 13 shows concluded with Phish being presented with a banner commemorating the unprecedented series, which hangs in The Garden’s rafters.

In 1996, Phish presented The Clifford Ball, the first of 11 self-produced festivals, held on the decommissioned Plattsburgh Air Force Base in upstate New York, and influenced a new generation of American rock festivals including Bonnaroo among others. Phish marked the turn of the millennium with a New Year’s Eve festival at Florida’s Big Cypress Indian Reservation, drawing a record-setting attendance of 80,000 people, playing an historic seven-hour set, culminating at dawn on New Year’s Day.

In 1997, Phish founded The WaterWheel Foundation to oversee the band’s various charitable activities, harnessing the kindness of the Phish fan community to create positive change. WaterWheel fulfills this mission by collecting donations for local nonprofit organizations in association with Phish tour dates via WaterWheel’s Touring Division. WaterWheel also supports non-profits based in Phish’s home state of Vermont, especially those focused on cleaning up the Lake Champlain watershed. WaterWheel chooses beneficiaries from a wide sphere of causes including those working to protect the environment, promote social justice, fight food insecurity, provide music education, register voters, and those that help women and children, the homeless, and others in need. 2023 saw Phish perform two benefit concerts at Saratoga Springs, NY’s Broadview Stage at SPAC, raising over $3.5M for flood recovery efforts in Vermont and Upstate New York.