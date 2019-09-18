Philippe Jordan To Conduct With Julia Fischer As Soloist, Oct 30

Philippe Jordan will return to the New York Philharmonic to conduct Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in E minor with Julia Fischer as soloist; Prokofiev's Symphony No. 1, Classical; and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, October 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, November 1 at 2:00 p.m.; and Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 p.m.

Gramophone magazine wrote that Philippe Jordan's 2017 recording of Prokofiev's Classical Symphony has "panache, the glossy Parisian veneer perfect for Prokofiev's Haydnesque wit." His 2018 recording of Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, Gramophone said, "marries forward motion and unforced articulacy in similar measure. The principal strength of his reading is the skill with which the symphony's metric jigsaws are clarified and purveyed ... All of which makes for an essentially 'classical' reading of the symphony."

Philippe Jordan and Julia Fischer collaborated in performances of the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in 2017, when the violinist was artist-in-residence with the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, where Mr. Jordan serves as principal conductor. Both are returning to the New York Philharmonic after more than a decade.

The New York Philharmonic will offer an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concert on Friday, November 1 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays.

Single tickets start at $37. Tickets for Open Rehearsals are $22. (Ticket prices are subject to change.) The New York Philharmonic is offering an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concert Friday, November 1 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays; learn more at nyphil.org/freefridays.

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the David Geffen Hall Box Office. The Box Office opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Box Office closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.





