Pen Parentis Will Feature Gish Jen in Interactive Livecast
On Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Pen Parentis presents authors Granville Wythe Burgess, Ted O'Connell and New York Times-acclaimed novelist Gish Jen on an interactive livecast at 7pm in a Grand Slam Springtime celebration of books that feature rejuvenations and resistance.
For ten years this series has shattered negative stereotypes of parents in literary careers by celebrating the creative diversity of high-quality work penned by professional writers who have kids in an arts-salon setting. This livecast event will feature the same top-quality authors doing short readings and interacting with Q&A. Audience members are encouraged to engage with the authors and moderators during the session via chat.
Discussion will be moderated by award-winning writers Christina Chiu, author of the new award-winning novel Beauty, and co-host M. M. De Voe, founder of Pen Parentis.
While the event is free and open to the general public, the nonprofit would welcome a $10 donation per attendee to cover costs. Pre-registration is required for all participants.
See penparentis.org/calendar for the link.
Pen Parentis is a literary nonprofit that helps writers stay on creative track after starting a family.
This PEN PARENTIS LITERARY SALON is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC.
If you have reached for a good movie or book at any time during this pandemic, thank a writer. Support the arts so they can support you.
