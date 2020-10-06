Paula Pell Joins GIRLS5EVA With Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles

The comedy hails from Tina Fey.

"Saturday Night Live" alum Paula Pell has joined the cast of "Girls5eva," the upcoming comedy from Tina Fey.

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles and Busy Philipps also star.

Girls5eva kicks off when a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their Pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?

Pell plays Gloria. Since the group disbanded, she has become a dentist and come out of the closet. Now living with her elderly father, Gloria yearns for more in life than looking in people's mouths and giving her dad heart pills.

On top of writing for SNL between 1995-2013, Pell is known for her role in the "Documentary Now" send-up of the "Company" documentary. She also starred in "Inside Out," and on "A.P. Bio."

Listen to Pell sing "I Gotta Go" from "Documentary Now" here:

