Paul Cortese and Gene Pritsker Will Perform at Composers Concordance Next Month

On March 11th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present violist Paul Cortese and composer/guitarist/Di.J. Gene Pritsker in a concert of chamber and electro-acoustic music. They will be joined by guest performers violinist Machiko Ozawa and percussionist Roxan Jurkevich.
Paul Cortese, coming to New York City from Barcelona, will premiere Pritsker's solo viola concerto with Samplestra (pre recorded electronics) 'The Only'. The concert will also feature a new Pritsker composition, written especially for this event, titled 'Suspire' for violin, viola, e. guitar and hand drum. Other works on the program include Machiko Ozawa's 'Havana Murder Mystery' and the solo viola composition 'Folk-Like Melodies' by Pritsker.
Monday, March 11th, 2024 at 7pm
Silvana Harlem
300 West 116th Street
FREE EVENT
Composers: Gene Pritsker, Machiko Ozawa,J.S. Bach
Paul Cortese - viola
Gene Pritsker - guitar / Di.J.
Roxan Jurkevich - percussion
Machiko Ozawa - violin
