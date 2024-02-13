Paul Cortese and Gene Pritsker Will Perform at Composers Concordance Next Month

On March 11th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present violist Paul Cortese and composer/guitarist/Di.J. Gene Pritsker in a concert of chamber and electro-acoustic music. They will be joined by guest performers violinist Machiko Ozawa and percussionist Roxan Jurkevich.

Paul Cortese, coming to New York City from Barcelona, will premiere Pritsker's solo viola concerto with Samplestra (pre recorded electronics) 'The Only'. The concert will also feature a new Pritsker composition, written especially for this event, titled 'Suspire' for violin, viola, e. guitar and hand drum. Other works on the program include Machiko Ozawa's 'Havana Murder Mystery' and the solo viola composition 'Folk-Like Melodies' by Pritsker.

Performance Details

Monday, March 11th, 2024 at 7pm

Silvana Harlem

300 West 116th Street

FREE EVENT

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers: Gene Pritsker, Machiko Ozawa,J.S. Bach

Performers:

Paul Cortese - viola

Gene Pritsker - guitar / Di.J.

Roxan Jurkevich - percussion

Machiko Ozawa - violin