Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Jelani Alladin, Annaleigh Ashford and More to Take Part in DRUNKEN ARTISTS DRINKING GAME

As Americans celebrate the New Year, Nocking Point Wines has launched their first collaboration of 2021 with Broadway and TV stars Patti Murin and Colin Donnell. The extraordinarily talented married duo has fashioned a Cabernet Sauvignon/Malbec red blend called Eleven O'Clock Number. The wine is available to members of Nocking Point Wines Monthly Wine Club as well as sold in packs of two in the shop for $54 per set.

Additionally, Murin and Donnell will join Nocking Point Wines co-founder Stephen Amell and a company of friends, including Broadway, Arrow, and other actors to present a one-night only livestream of Drunken Artists Drinking Game on Sunday, January 10th at 8pm EST/5pm PST. Hosted by Laura Heywood (@BroadwayGirlNYC), fans can watch each celebrity participant play a wine-infused Broadway-themed game where each player will draw a picture representing a Broadway musical title, trying to get everyone else to guess it in the quickest time possible. The lively and rowdy evening will feature a cast list that includes Jelani Alladin, Annaleigh Ashford, Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Alex Brightman, Michelle Buteau, Kerry Butler, Reeve Carney, Donna Lynne Champlin, Michelle Collins, Gavin Creel, Jenna Dewan, Mike Doyle, Scott Evans, Jamie Grayson, Justin Guarini, Erika Henningsen, Nikki James, Steve Kazee, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Telly Leung, Rob McClure, S. Epatha Merkerson, Eva Noblezada, Kelli O'Hara, David Ramsey, Andrew Rannells, Josh Segarra, Max von Essen, and Alex Wyse.

Tickets are available HERE for $25/person and 100% of proceeds from the game night will go to The Actors Fund, Black Theatre United and Project ALS (in honor of Rebecca Luker). In addition to the proceeds from game night, Nocking Point Wines will also be supporting the entertainment industry by making a further donation to the aforementioned charities from the sale of the wine.

"I pretty much exclusively drink red wine, so, when we began to taste various samples, we stuck to assorted versions of a red blend," said Donnell. "Patti and I selected this particular Cabernet Sauvignon/Malbec because there was something fun to it, a spiciness, that made it unique like us and many of our other artist friends."

Donnell and Amell first met in 2012, on their hit CW television show, Arrow. Over the years, they have enjoyed copious amounts of wine together, along with Murin, and decided to do a collaboration that would highlight and support the arts and entertainment industry that has been so severely devasted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"While I normally prefer white wine, Colin loves red wine, and to be honest, as a new mother, I have come to appreciate any and all wine," said Murin. "I can still remember watching Rosalind Russell sing the 11 o'clock number, 'Rose's Turn', in the 1962 film version of Gypsy when I was a little girl. Throughout my years on Broadway, I have only come to appreciate those moments and divas more and more, so thought it would be a perfect name for the wine."

Photo credit: Nocking Point Wines