Patti LuPone and Carrie Fisher to Receive Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022

The 2022 inductees for Hollywood's iconic Walk of Fame have been announced and among this year's star recipients are two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone and late pop culture icon and Broadway playwright, Carrie Fisher.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame's class of 2022 will also include Ewan McGregor, Jean Smart, Adam McKay, Peter Krause, Marilyn McCoo, Billy Davis, Jr., Ming-Na Wen, late Nipsey Hussle, Francis Ford Coppola, Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ricky Gervais, Robert Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Kenan Thompson, Angelica Vale, Michael Strahan, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Jason Momoa, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Tessa Thompson, the Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Avril Lavigne, Martha Reeves, Byron Allen, and Greg Berlanti.

LuPone returns to Broadway this season as Joanne in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company. She previously played that role on the West End in 2018, where she earned the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical.

Patti earned her first Tony nomination for her role in The Robber Bridegroom. LuPone's breakout role was in the 1979 Original Broadway Production of the musical Evita, where she played Eva Peron. LuPone earned her first Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for this role.

Following Evita, LuPone starred in many on and off Broadway productions, including the 1984 revival of Oliver! and the Original West End Production of Les Miserables as Fantine, which earned her the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical. LuPone returned to Broadway in 1987 to star as Reno Sweeney in the Broadway Revival of Anything Goes. Her role earned her the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and a nomination for Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

LuPone starred as Mrs. Lovett in the 2005 Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd and as 'Mama' Rose Hovick in the 2008 Broadway Revival of Gypsy, which earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

On the film and television side, LuPone has had many roles during her career. She's had roles in films such as Driving Miss Daisy in 1989, Family Prayers in 1993, Heist in 2001, and Last Christmas in 2019. LuPone also starred on the ABC television series Life Goes On from 1989-1993 as well as the Netflix series Hollywood, in addition to numerous guest-starring roles on shows like Frasier, Oz, Ugly Betty, 30 Rock, Glee, Girls, Penny Dreadful, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Pose. It was recently announced that Patti has been will also lead the new HBOMax series, OK Boomer.

Fisher was a beloved cultural icon, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, a role which she most recently reprised in the record-breaking box office hit Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015.

Her autobiographical one-woman Broadway show, Wishful Drinking debuted in 2006 at Westwood's Geffen Playhouse with Joshua Ravetch directing. It went on to enjoy a successful Broadway run and toured in additional cities. In 2010, HBO filmed a feature-length documentary of the stage play. She later released a non-fiction book of the same name based on the show.

In addition to WISHFUL DRINKING, Fisher appeared on Broadway in the role of Agnes in 1982's AGNES OF GOD. Other Broadway credits include 1980's CENSORED SCENES FROM KING KONG, and 1973's musical comedy IRENE.

She is the author of numerous books including Shockaholic, The Princess Diarist, Postcards From the Edge, The Best Awful, Delusions of Grandma, and Surrender the Pink.