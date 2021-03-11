Patti LuPone Will Lead OK BOOMER Pilot on HBO Max

Broadway legend Patti LuPone will take the small screen by storm in the upcoming HBO Max comedy pilot "OK Boomer."

She will star opposite Erinn Hayes, who's best known for her roles on "The Goldbergs" and "Children's Hospital."

OK Boomer centers on Barbara (LuPone), a self-centered boomer who shows up at her estranged daughter Sarah's (Hayes) house hoping to live off the family's money, but forms an unexpected bond with her progressive granddaughter who's quick to challenge her on their differing views - of which there are plenty, according to Deadline.

The series hails from creator Todd Linden and the late Jamie Tarses.

LuPone's breakout role was in the 1979 Original Broadway Production of the musical Evita, where she played Eva Peron. LuPone earned her first Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for this role.

Following Evita, LuPone starred in many on and off Broadway productions, including the 1984 revival of Oliver! In 1985, LuPone traveled overseas to London where she starred in the Original West End Production of Les Miserables as Fantine, which earned her the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

LuPone returned to Broadway in 1987 to star as Reno Sweeney in the Broadway Revival of Anthony Goes. Her role earned her the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and a nomination for Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

LuPone starred as Mrs. Lovett in the 2005 Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd and as Rose in the 2008 Broadway Revival of Gypsy, which earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

LuPone played Joanne in the most recent Broadway revival of Company. She previously played that role on the West End in 2018, where she earned the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical.

On the film and television side, LuPone has had many roles during her career. She's had roles in films such as Driving Miss Daisy in 1989, Family Prayers in 1993, Heist in 2001, and Last Christmas in 2019. LuPone also starred on the ABC television series Life Goes On from 1989-1993 and had numerous guest-starring roles on shows like Frasier, Oz, Ugly Betty, 30 Rock, Glee, Girls, Penny Dreadful, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Pose.