Patti LuPone Wants to Narrate Mary Trump's New Book For Randy Rainbow to Lip-Sync
Could we be getting a new Randy Rainbow/Patti LuPone collaboration? We sure hope so!
Rainbow tweeted last night that he wants LuPone to narrate the audiobook of Mary Trump's new book, and if she did, he would lip-sync the entire thing.
LuPone seems to be on board, tweeting "I'm in!" in response.
I'm in! @RandyRainbow https://t.co/f0pCEDjjiQ- Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) July 8, 2020
Beginning in 2013, as part of the exclusive BroadwayWorld series Chewing the Scenery, Randy Rainbow performed lip-sync excerpts from LuPone's autobiography.
We've been flashing back to past episodes as a fun quarantine treat, but you can check them all out here!
Mary L. Trump's new book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, is released on July 14. An audiobook will also be released at that time, narrated by Mary herself.
In this revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him, Mary L. Trump, a trained clinical psychologist and Donald's only niece, shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world's health, economic security, and social fabric.
The book is available to pre-order here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony-Nominated Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dies at 41
BroadwayWorld is very sad to report that actor Nick Cordero died this morning at 41 years of age at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles after 91 days in the h...
HAMILTON Film Ineligible for Oscars; Emmy Consideration Possible
Despite its hugely popular launch on Disney+ this weekend, the film of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton will not be eligible for consideration at the Aca...
Governor Cuomo is 'Concerned' About Prolonged Shutdown of the Arts in New York City
Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he is 'concerned' about the prolonged shutdown of the arts and culture industries in New York City....
VIDEO: HAMILTON Musicians Perform 'Stars and Stripes Forever'
In a special 4th of July edition of Saturday Night on Broadway, Kurt Crowley, Alex Lacamoire, and more created a special performance of 'Stars and Str...
Patti LuPone Wants to Narrate Mary Trump's New Book For Randy Rainbow to Lip-Sync
Could we be getting a new Randy Rainbow/Patti LuPone collaboration? We sure hope so!...
Actors' Equity Approves First Two Theaters to Resume Performances Since Industry Suspension in March
Actors' Equity Association has announced that it has approved two Massachusetts theaters to resume performances in the coming months....