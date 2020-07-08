Patti LuPone Wants to Narrate Mary Trump's New Book For Randy Rainbow to Lip-Sync

Could we be getting a new Randy Rainbow/Patti LuPone collaboration? We sure hope so!

Rainbow tweeted last night that he wants LuPone to narrate the audiobook of Mary Trump's new book, and if she did, he would lip-sync the entire thing.

LuPone seems to be on board, tweeting "I'm in!" in response.

Beginning in 2013, as part of the exclusive BroadwayWorld series Chewing the Scenery, Randy Rainbow performed lip-sync excerpts from LuPone's autobiography.

We've been flashing back to past episodes as a fun quarantine treat, but you can check them all out here!

Mary L. Trump's new book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, is released on July 14. An audiobook will also be released at that time, narrated by Mary herself.

In this revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him, Mary L. Trump, a trained clinical psychologist and Donald's only niece, shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world's health, economic security, and social fabric.

The book is available to pre-order here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You