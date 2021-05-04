Patti LuPone, Pasek & Paul, Chita Rivera and More Join The Broadway Teachers Podcast

Broadway Teachers Workshop, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the release of the Broadway Teachers Podcast, a series of conversations recorded live over the past twenty-one years at the Broadway Teachers Workshop in Manhattan.

Beginning with episodes interviewing Patti LuPone and Pasek & Paul, the podcast will be released weekly, beginning on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at http://bpn.fm/broadwayteacherspodcast

Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Chita Rivera, Andrew Rannells, Dame Diana Rigg, Terrence McNally, and Bobby Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez are the eight select conversations from the past few years that have been chosen for Season One. As all branches of the theatre community, from academic to regional and Broadway, struggle to reboot, redefine and revitalize themselves, the Broadway Teachers Podcast offers inspiring and deeply resonant messages of resilience and connection.

The Broadway Teachers Workshop (BTW) is an annual conference for over 1,000 theatre teachers and creators from around the world, who gather in New York for a series of workshops, master classes and intimate conversations with Broadway's top artists - all revolving around four Broadway shows seen by the group.

The Podcast is Available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

The Broadway Teachers Workshop (BTW) will be available as an online conference this summer from July 12 - 16, 2021 - with all content available for reference through the beginning of the school year. It will feature a series of brand new workshops focused on revitalizing our theatre programs, staying flexible as the world continues to evolve, self-care for teachers and students to foster creativity and invention, and more.

Special Broadway guests this summer include Josh Groban, Alan Menken, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Andrea Martin, Michael Feinstein, Christian Borle and sneak peek private panels with cast and creative team members from Broadway's new shows; Six, Mrs. Doubtfire, Company, Tina, and Girl From The North Country. All participants in the conference receive certification of 30 hours of professional development and may also receive graduate level University credits through UNLV for an additional fee.

For more information, please visit www.broadwayteachinggroup.com.