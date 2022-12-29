Patti LuPone, John Lloyd Young, Tony Yazbeck And More To Take The Stage At 54 Below This January!

Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including solo performances from Tony Award-winners Patti LuPone and John Lloyd Young and Tony-nominee Tony Yazbeck. See the full lineup below!

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

PATTI LUPONE: SONGS FROM A HAT

JANUARY 1 AT 8:00 PM, 2,3, & 5-8 AT 7:00 PM

The January 1 performance is being streamed online. To purchase tickets for the livestream, click here.

All performances for Patti LuPone are sold out. Patrons can join the standby line starting at 30 minutes before each performance for cancellations. Tickets will be sold as they become available up until show time.

Does anyone still wear a hat? Yes: three-time Tony Award -winner Patti LuPone. And her hat is filled with songs, both new and old. See Patti up close and unscripted as she sings and tells stories from her illustrious career-whatever she pulls from the hat. Each night will be a different show.

Patti LuPone's appearances at 54 Below have already achieved the status of legend. Join us this December for the never-to-be-forgotten experience of seeing the great icon in the intimate atmosphere of 54 Below.

Musical direction by Joseph Thalken.

$150 cover charge ($166.50 with fees). $210 premium seating ($226.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SHAUNICE MAUDLYN ALEXANDER: THE ROSE ALBUM

FEAT. KAYLA DAVION, DEON'TE GOODMAN, & MORE!

JANUARY 2 AT 9:30 PM

Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander (Jean Ann Ryan | 1st National Bandstand Tour) is no stranger to the iconic 54 Below and she returns to make her solo concert debut in The Rose Album. Indulgent and nostalgic, Shaunice will give you a glimpse into her Black experience blossoming in New York City with jazz, neo-soul, and show tunes as the musical backdrop. With special guests and music direction by producer and composer Haein, this will be a classic night of cocktails and love songs! Come for the Chaka Khan, stay for the Sondheim.

With special guests Rob Clove, Kayla Davion, and Deon'te Goodman!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! COLLISIONS BY COLLARD & ROSENBLATT

FEAT. HOLLY R. GOULD, CARA ROSE DIPIETRO, & MORE!

JANUARY 3 AT 9:30 PM

Returning to 54 Below after two concerts in 2022, Collard & Rosenblatt are thrilled to present an album launch concert for their newest album, Collisions. Collisions: A Concept Album allows a deeper look into the fleeting moments of our daily lives, from the stranger on the train to the sizzling sound of sausages to the celestial beings above us. Told through many different voices, Collisions explores the boundaries of near-misses and perfect explosions through a small vocal and musical ensemble. Music by Elspeth Collard and lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt, who are also producing the show, this concert gives the audience a sneak peek into the world of Collisions prior to its digital release.

Featuring RJ Christian, Alia Cuadros-Contreras, Cara Rose DiPietro, Melaina Furgeson, Kalonjee Gallimore, Holly R. Gould, Bryson Olivo, Matthew Harper Stevenson, and Kira Ann Williams.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TURN THE BEAT AROUND: 54 BELOW CELEBRATES STUDIO 54

FEAT. BLAINE ALDEN KRAUSS, ANTHONY MURPHY, & MORE!

JANUARY 4 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

One of 54 Below's most popular evenings has now been made a monthly event!

Dance the night away on the first Wednesday of every month as you relive the glory and the decadence that was the legendary Studio 54, whose VIP Room occupied our premises. In Studio 54's heyday the guest list was a who's who from the world of entertainment - Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli, Halston, Elizabeth Taylor, Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Brooke Shields, John Travolta, Michael Jackson - and the music played kept them dancing all through the night.

Come "Turn the Beat Around" as we "Celebrate, Good Times" and salute Studio 54 from its opening night to the "Last Dance" -all with a full band and NYC's most acclaimed singers. This is one event you won't want to miss! Produced and directed by Scott Coulter.

We will be rolling out the dance floor for this occasion and partnering with Emmanuel Pierre Antoine Dance Studio, who will bring their world-class dance instructors to start the party! All 7pm shows will feature a dance lesson prior to the show so put on your best disco outfit and arrive early to brush up on your steps! A $100 voucher will be awarded to the best dressed guest at each show.

The performances on Jan 4 will feature Susan Agin, Scott Coulter, Natalie Douglas, Tyce Green, Jessica Hendy, Michael Holland, Blaine Alden Krauss, Larry Lelli, Anthony Murphy, Tim Quartier, Kelli Rabke, Devin L. Roberts, Matt Scharfglass, and Mike Schwitter.

7:00 performance: $55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30 performance: $45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PENN STATE MUSICAL THEATRE'S NEW MUSICALS INITIATIVE: IN-GAUGED

BY CHRISTIAN THOMPSON & MARIA WIRRIES

JANUARY 5 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for a concert evening featuring highlights from the new musical IN-GAUGED, by Christian Thompson and Maria Wirries. The show was commissioned by Penn State Musical Theatre and features the talented seniors in the Class of 2023! John Simpkins directs the evening.

Penn State is the proud home of one of the preeminent training programs in musical theatre. Led by Head of Musical Theatre John Simpkins, it is also home to a New Musicals Initiative where each year writers are commissioned. The writers visit Penn State to meet a group of third-year students, share work, and discuss timely issues facing young people. The writers return the following year and workshop/ develop the show with a Penn State creative team and the students who are now in their fourth year. Opportunities exist to continue into production at Penn State and professionally.

Previous commissions include Love in Hate Nation (Joe Iconis), The Last Day (Mike Reid/Sarah Schlesinger), The Lucky Boy (Kirsten Childs), Dust and Embers (Sam Salmond), Nostalgia Night (Sofya Levitsky-Weitz/Matthew McCollum), Make It All Better (Gilbert Bailey), and Me and My Friends Killing Nazis (Alexander Sage Oyen, Lauren Marcus, James Presson).

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PRIME DAY IN CONCERT BY JAMES HARVEY

FEAT. NATALIE WALKER, DE'LON GRANT, & MORE!

JANUARY 6 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for a thrilling evening featuring the songs of Prime Day. In a preview of the darkly comedic musical by James Harvey, explore a near future dominated by Amazon, automation, and unforgettable music! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced by April Lavalle (Hadestown) and directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe (Hamilton National Tour).

Starring Kim Blanck, Derrick Cobey, Brandon Ellis, Stacia Fernandez, Liam Forde, De'Lon Grant, Chloe Ivanson, Emily Olcott, and Natalie Walker.

Music directed by Brian Fitzsousa.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!

FEAT. JOHN EASTERLIN & MORE

JANUARY 7 & 21 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget... Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HELEN J SHEN: SHEL-SHOCKED

FEAT. ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN & HANNAH CORNEAU!

JANUARY 8 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Introducing Helen J Shen (she/they), a recent graduate of the University of Michigan's Musical Theatre program, who will be making her 54 Below solo show debut in SHEL-SHOCKED! Featuring a variety of pop songs, musical theatre songs, and never-before-heard originals, the evening will take a look into Helen's journey as a Chinese-American artist and explore the lessons they've learned along the way.

With special guests Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Hannah Corneau (Wicked).

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TONY YAZBECK

JANUARY 9 & 10 AT 7:00 PM

Triple threat Tony Yazbeck brings his signature style to the 54 Below stage, offering an honest take with new and classic songs woven together with a sense of faith and hope even in the toughest of times.

Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck has starred in eleven Broadway shows, including On The Town, Gypsy, and Prince of Broadway. He most recently starred as Cary Grant in the new Broadway musical Flying Over Sunset, at Lincoln Center Theatre.

$65-$75 cover charge ($73-$84 with fees). $100-$110 premium seating ($111.50-$122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

STAGE DOOR MEDIUM LIVE! WITH JIMMY MOSES

FEAT. JENNIFER DINOIA & HAYLEY PODSCHUN

JANUARY 9 AT 9:30 PM

Hailed as Broadway's Go-To Medium, Jimmy Moses is bringing Stage Door Medium Live to 54 Below for one night only! Having worked extensively with the Broadway community for the last decade, Jimmy has worked with the brightest and kindest of Broadway, including Stephanie J. Block, Betty Buckley, Jenn Colella, and Julia Murney, to name a few. In this intimate evening, Jimmy is joined by a few special Broadway witches to be announced for a night of live audience readings, song, and intimate stories from Broadway's finest about their time with Jimmy. Stage Door Medium Live promises to be a night of hope, healing, and a little theatre, too.

With special guests Jennifer DiNoia and Hayley Podschun.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HEARD IT FROM A BIRDIE: A 2022 TWEET-INSPIRED SONG CYCLE

BY ANNIE BROWN & JOSH NEIGHBORS

JANUARY 10 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for the unpredictable, wacky, and fun filled world premiere of Heard It From a Birdie: a 2022 Tweet-Inspired Song Cycle! In an unforgettable celebration of the new year featuring 14 new songs by rising composers Annie Brown and Josh Neighbors, experience the ups and downs of 2022 like never before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert explores unexpected love, pop culture woes, and the overall struggle that has been navigating 2022. Through laughter and love, you are bound to have a joyous night as we celebrate what has kept us all going through such a crazy year- the people that surround us and the moments we are able to take from it.

Featuring Cara Rose DiPietro, Josephine Dobson, Hannah Hunt, Jacob Kent, Jackson Miller, Morgan Paige, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Molly Russo, and Oscar Williams.

Music directed by James Stryska.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY

JANUARY 11-14 AT 7:00 PM

The January 14 performance is being streamed online. To purchase tickets for the livestream, click here.

"John Lloyd Young has a disciplined one-in-a-million high tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere." - The New York Times

John Lloyd Young, Broadway's Jersey Boy, is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Frankie Valli from Broadway's Jersey Boys as well as the star of the Clint Eastwood directed Warner Bros film. John Lloyd Young: Broadway's Jersey Boy is a celebration of classic hits from the '50s and '60s presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock 'n' roll, Doo-Wop, and R&B standards. Along with tracks from Young's critically acclaimed debut album My Turn, the show features "Sherry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me," and "In the Still of the Night," along with treasures from Roy Orbison to The Platters, the Righteous Brothers to Paul McCartney, Adele to Luther Vandross, Little Anthony, Elvis, Tom Jones, and more.

Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in the original Broadway cast of the international smash-hit Jersey Boys, garnering unprecedented accolades from New York and national media. He went on to win the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor to date to win all four leading-actor awards for a Broadway debut. He is the lead vocalist on the double-Platinum, Grammy Award-winning Jersey Boys original cast album, and played the role at the Piccadilly Theatre on London's West End. Young was hand-picked by director Clint Eastwood to reprise his award-winning turn in Jersey Boys for Warner Bros. Pictures, becoming one of only a select-few actors in entertainment history to bring their Tony-winning role to the big screen.

Joined by Sean Harkness on guitar, Mark McLean on drums, with music direction by Ron Abel.

$80-$100 cover charge ($89.50-$111.50 with fees). $140-$160 premium seating ($155.50-$176.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MATEO LIZCANO: SINCERELY, MATEO

JANUARY 11 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Mateo Lizcano, recently off his run as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen makes his 54 Below solo debut in Sincerely, Mateo. Take a ride through music with a native son from Queens, NY, sharing songs that reflect his journey in the city during the pandemic, representing New York in the Roger Rees and Jimmy Awards, and of course Dear Evan Hansen! You'll hear selections from his favorite musical theater roles in community theater, Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, and Broadway, as well as a song from A Stormy Night, an original musical that Mateo co-wrote! But most of all, this will sincerely be an evening that tells the story of a kid from Queens reaching for the stars, and stopping at nothing to make his dreams a reality!

Featuring Mark Aguirre, Yale Langworthy, and Zach Podair.

Directed by Ryan Duncan-Ayala and music directed by Jon Balcourt.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONGS OF MISCHIEF AND MAGIC: YOUR GOLDEN TICKET TO ROALD DAHL

JANUARY 12 AT 9:30 PM

The stories of famed children's author Roald Dahl have been adapted into a variety of entertainment mediums, including films, television events, and Broadway musicals. Come celebrate the wonderful, whimsical songs of Matilda, James and the Giant Peach, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as this talented cast brings to life the magic of Roald Dahl. Presented by Rainbow Sun Productions.

Featuring Luke Bernier, Riva Brody, Emmarose Campbell, Leigh Dillon, Amelia Fei, Danny Feldman, Liz Flemming, Ellis Gage, Jared Goodwin, Emily Goulazian, Caitlin Hornik, Teresa Hui, Gryphyn Karimloo, Victoria Kingswood, Lora Margerum, Michael Prescott McClure, John McGowan, Morgan Milone, Sean, Patrick Murtagh, Katie Nail (Producer), Spencer Petro, Allison Posner, Nino Ruggeri, Eric Scherer (Producer), Ben Tracy, and Ashley Vankirk.

Rainbow Sun Productions is an entertainment company where all stories shine bright. The company develops and produces a variety of web content, series, films, and live theatrical events. Theatrical events include Killer Kabaret, An Avengers Line, The Songs of Howard Ashman, and The Songs of Rankin/Bass. Web content includes Converse-ations, Twinventures, Wanna Play?, Confusion & Delay, and Face Your Fears. Further shows, concerts, and cabarets are currently in development for venues across the country.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VONDA SHEPARD

JANUARY 13 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Vonda Shepard will hit the stage with her stellar quartet, on January 13th, at 54 Below, with the release of her amazing new album, Red Light, Green Light. Watch one of the most dynamic shows you'll ever see, featuring Vonda's original material from her 15 albums, including "Maryland and Baby," "Don't You Break My Heart Slow," as well as the favorites from the "Ally McBeal" days, including "You Belong To Me" and "Searchin' My Soul." Come celebrate the 25th Anniversary of "Ally McBeal!"

Vonda has sold over twelve million albums, has won two Golden Globe Awards, two Emmys and two Screen Actor's Guild Awards, and the Billboard Award for selling the most television sound track albums in history.

Come relax, laugh, sing along, yell out requests, reminisce in the intimate moments with Vonda at her piano, and get up and dance while Vonda and her band whip the room into a frenzy by the show's end. James Ralston on guitar (Tina Turner, 22 years!), Jim Hanson on bass (Johnny Cash, Bruce Springsteen!), and Fritz Lewak on drums (Jackson Browne, 30 years!)

Vonda Shepard was born in New York City in 1963. She has released fifteen albums, including eight solo albums, three live albums and four albums for "Ally McBeal." Throughout her career she has played keyboards and sung with Jackson Browne, Al Jarreau, and Rickie Lee Jones.

While on "Ally McBeal," Vonda was the "behind the scenes" music producer, producing over five hundred songs for the artists Sting, Robert Downey Jr., Gladys Knight, Chubby Checker, Al Green, Randy Newman, and many more.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $115 premium seating ($128 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT!

JANUARY 14 AT 9:30 PM & 28 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on January 28 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

If there is one night during the week when you want - need? - to hear love songs, well, it's got to be a Saturday night. And we've got the most romantic, the most glorious - and always the most famous - love songs in the world for you in Love Song Saturday Night. From Broadway, country, pop, R & B, and more, you will hear the songs that make your heart beat a little bit faster. And they will be performed by a richly talented cast of stars that sing not from the page, but from the soul.

Created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel exclusively for 54 Below, this monthly show that always emerges on a Saturday night, is the place to swoon, raise a glass, and maybe share a kiss. Nothing says romance like music, and nothing is more exquisite than love on a Saturday night! Music direction by Ron Abel on January 14 and by Ross Patterson on January 28.

The January 14 performance will feature John Easterlin, Ryan Knowles, Ali Ewoldt, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced!

The January 28 performance will feature John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Anaïs Reno, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY SINGS PEGGY LEE & THE '70S

JANUARY 15 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

One night only! Tony Award nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, has created an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of her inspiration and one of America's most beloved artists, Peggy Lee. On the heels of Ann's Streisand Songbook symphonic triumph, this show celebrates the 100th birthday of the trailblazing woman who gave the world "Fever" through six decades of iconic songs from sultry to sizzling. Fall under the spell of love songs from Peggy's swinging Benny Goodman days through decades of hits from film and recordings that earned this iconic singer songwriter her powerhouse nickname, "The female Frank Sinatra."

In the second half of this exciting performance, the Broadway star and Platinum selling singer/songwriter sings rousing and beautiful classics from the '70s with her all-star trio. Callaway covers hits from the great songwriters of the time-Carole King, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, John Lennon and more. And she puts her own stamp on the unforgettable songs from The Carpenters, Linda Ronstadt, Barbra Streisand, Roberta Flack and other beloved singers of the time. For a feel-good time of holding hands, clapping, singing along and taking a walk down memory lane, this is the show to see!

$70 cover charge ($78.50 with fees). $105 premium seating ($117 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL

FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC!

JANUARY 15 AT 9:30 PM

Broadway's Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards meets "Whose Line Is It Anyway." The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway's Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and Music Director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway's Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BARRICADE BOYS

JANUARY 16 AT 7:00 PM

The New British Invasion - The Barricade Boys

The UK's No. 1 West End musical theatre supergroup, The Barricade Boys, are heading to 54 Below for the first time! This show promises to be a night at the musicals like no other. Blending powerhouse vocal harmonies and slick dance routines with a journey through the decades of musical theatre and British Pop/Rock, bound together by the friendship and affection they have for each other, they'll be sharing anecdotes from the West End shows they have starred in. This show will also feature some Broadway guest stars!

Featuring Kieran Brown, Scott Garnham, Craig Mather, and Simon Schofield.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FUTUREFEST

JANUARY 17 & 18 AT 7:00 PM

After six sold out engagements, FUTUREFEST returns to 54 Below!

Presented by the Festival of New American Musicals and Open Hydrant Theater Company, this popular Los Angeles showcase spotlights rising local young talent in a celebration of the next generation of musical theatre artists. At FutureFest, high-school and college students sing songs from new musicals written by leading and rising lyricists/composers.

Students are selected from a variety of high schools/colleges such as NYU, Pace University, Fordham, Columbia, Stuyvesant HS, Bronx High School of Science, Regis HS, Bronx Prep, Democracy Prep, Monsignor Farrell, Notre Dame Academy, Pelham HS, Bronx School of the Arts, and LaGuardia High School of the Performing Arts.

Bob Klein, Linda Shusett and Marcia Seligson (Past Producing Artistic Director of Reprise, UCLA), and Luis Cardenas and Sarah Rosenberg (Artistic Directors of Open Hydrant Theater Company) are proud and honored to bring FutureFest to New York City! Join us for an exciting evening of musical theatre presented by tomorrow's stars. Hosted by Devin Trey Campbell (Kinky Boots, MJ The Musical).

Featuring Eve Antonelli (Jan 17 only), Skylar Aryn (Jan 17 only), Kamila Barnes (Jan 18 only), Lauren Nicole Bryant (Jan 17 only), Daniela Cardarelli (Jan 17 only), Reuit Cohn (Jan 18 only), Kylie Cole (Jan 17 only), Christopher Rosa Cruz, Mabel Danielian (Jan 17 only), Ian Joshua Fernandez (Jan 17 only), Maeve Gillespie (Jan 17 only), Bella-Simone Gonzalez (Jan 18 only), Nicki Grace (Jan 17 only), Cavontè Green (Jan 18 only), Zileeyah Grier (Jan 18 only), Soleil Hall (Jan 18 only), Steven J. Harris (Jan 17 only), Tierney Violet Joyce (Jan 17 only), Kereil Kindle, Minas Kostis (Jan 18 only), John Lara, Alexandra Lynch (Jan 18 only), Scarlett Maikish (Jan 18 only), Gianeé Martinez, Ethan Mathias (Jan 17 only), Tamar McLarty (Jan 17 only), Julia McComiskey (Jan 17 only), Tiffany Munoz (Jan 17 only), Madison Nina (Jan 17 only), Manny Núñez, Tamar Poppick (Jan 17 only), Emy Ramos (Jan 17 only), Niko Rissi (Jan 17 only), Rebekah Shea Rivera (Jan 17 only), Avaree Salas (Jan 18 only), Raquel Sciacca (Jan 17 only), Jociel Tambone, Taylor Terry (Jan 17 only), Savion Trice (Jan 17 only), Melan Troncoso, Norberto Troncoso, Rosa Troncoso (Jan 17 only), Briana Vargas (Jan 17 only), Naomi Jane Voigt (Jan 18 only), Emma Von Dorpe (Jan 18 only), and more stars to be announced!