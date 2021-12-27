Patti LuPone Confirms Reason For COMPANY Performance Cancellations

In true Patti fashion, Ms. LuPone took to Twitter to explain the cause of the recent performance cancellations at Company.

Setting the record straight amidst spreading rumors on social media, Patti confirmed that she, and other cast members, missed performance due to a "rotavirus", not COVID-19.

"I missed 2 shows with a rotavirus. My toilet can confirm this," she writes. "Two other actors contracted the same rotavirus. Poor Claybourne and his puke-stained flight attendant uniform can confirm, too."

She goes on to state that the shows were not cancelled due to COVID-19, as understudies were able to step in when members of the Company tested positive.

"You should all know that the Jacobs and the production of Company is one of the best tested on Broadway," she writes. "We're all getting PC probed every night. We currently cannot field a crew of stagehands to run the show safely. Our backstage crew is among the best I have ever worked with and I hope they return to us soon."

The statement ends with a plea: "We ask that you please be patient while everyone gets better. so we can continue our run of Company."

Read the full statement below: