Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Will Host a Costume Contest

Patrick Page will choose a winner to receive a photo opportunity in your winning costume and signed and personalized special limited gifts from the show.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Come dressed as your favorite villain, Shakespeare or otherwise, to the Saturday, October 28th 2pm and 8pm, Sunday, October 29th at 3pm and Tuesday, October 31st at 7pm (Halloween) performances of All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain to celebrate Halloween! After each of these performances, Patrick Page will choose a winner to receive a photo opportunity in your winning costume and signed and personalized special limited gifts from the show.

Additionally, there will be talkbacks with Patrick after these specific shows with the Tuesday, October 31st show hosted by Q104.3’s Ken Dashow.

In honor of Halloween, All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain is offering a discount code to celebrate using the link HERE and code: HALLOWEEN. Valid performances: 10/26-10/31. Pricing: $79, $89, $109 (reg price $119/$129).

Dubbed “The villain of Broadway” by Playbill, Mr. Page has never shied away from exploring his dark side. Now, with this tour de force show, he turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, a new work created and performed by Mr. Page, based on the villains of William Shakespeare is now playing at the DR2 Theatre (103 E 15th Street) through January 7, 2024.

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain is directed by Simon Godwin.

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), and Darron L West (Sound Design).

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain was originally presented on film through the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021 and was available for streaming for a limited audience.

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain is produced by Mara Isaacs. Line producer is Bryan Hunt.





