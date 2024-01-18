Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN Extends For Final Time Off-Broadway

Performances will now run through Sunday, March 31.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, a new work created and performed by Patrick Page and based on the villains of William Shakespeare, will once again be extended, by popular demand, at the DR2 Theatre (103 E 15th Street)  through Sunday, March 31. All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain continues to set box office records at the DR2 and is playing to sold out houses. With this extension, this production will become one of the longest running Shakespearean performances in New York history, surpassing Richard Burton's record-breaking run as Hamlet on Broadway in 1964.

In a statement Mr. Page said, “I'm overwhelmed at the response our show is generating, and with the amazing conversations I get to have with the audience after each performance. To say I am grateful is an understatement.”

Mr. Page has never shied away from exploring his dark side. Now, with this tour de force show, he turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare's greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), and Darron L West (Sound Design).

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain was originally presented on film through the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021 and was available for streaming for a limited audience.  In New York, the engagement is produced by Mara Isaacs. Line producer is Bryan Hunt.

Tickets are now available at Click Here, Telecharge  or by visiting the DR2 Theatre box office (103 E 15th Street).




