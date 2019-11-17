Patrick Berran Presents O U T Part 2 at Chapter NY

Chapter NY has announced the seconde iteration of O u t, a rotating exhibition of works on paper by Patrick Berran on view in the gallery's office. The gallery will present three of Berran's recent drawings, on view for only one week at a time and showcasing a new selection every six weeks.

In these collages, Berran revives and synthesizes his dichotomous materials, merging opaque hard-edge patterns with translucent ink washes. For Berran, each collaged element symbolizes a visual record of an artistic decision. Cut edges indicate a temporal layering process and echo the artist's bolder geometric marks. His repurposed forms mingle in these new compositions with newfound immediacy. On view for a limited time and on rotation, these works on paper urge a ritualistic viewing process, one that-unlike typical gallery exhibitions-requires revisiting in order to be viewed in its entirety.

Patrick Berran lives and works in Brooklyn, NY. He received his MFA from Hunter College, New York in 2006. He has had solo exhibitions at Reynolds Gallery, Richmond, VA; One River School of Art + Design, Englewood, NJ; HUNTER / WHITFIELD, London; White Columns, New York; and Chapter NY, New York. His work has been included in group exhibitions at Over Under, Brooklyn; Rod Bianco, Oslo; M+B Gallery, Los Angeles; Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, Indianapolis; and Gavin Brown's Enterprise, New York.





