Pasek & Paul's SPIRITED Movie Musical Adds Three New Songwriters

Spirited, an upcoming movie musical adaption of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, has added three new songwriters in addition to the previously announced Pasek and Paul. The film is slated to star Ryan Reynolds as a reimagined Scrooge and Will Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Variety reports that the film as added rising writers Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick, who will join Pasek and Paul in writing original music for the new film.

Spirited is slated to premiere on Apple TV+ during the 2022 holiday season.

The cast also includes Octavia Spencer as a colleague of Reynolds' Scrooge; Sunita Mani will portray the Ghost of Christmas Past. Daddy's Home screenwriters, Sean Anders and John Morris, write and direct.

The classic tale of redemption has seen numerous film adaptations, including the Bill Murray vehicle, Scrooged, and THE MUPPETS classic 1992 musical retelling.

The tale also got a musical makeover from Disney legend, Alan Menken, and Tony Award-winning lyricist, Lynn Ahrens in a production that was staged annually at New York City's Paramount Theatre in Madison Square Garden from 1994 to 2003.

A Christmas Carol recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly curmudgeon and local creditor who is visited by the three spirits of Christmas to remind him of the people and events that shaped him, bring his moral failings to light, and foretell of his legacy after death if he doesn't learn to love his fellow man.

