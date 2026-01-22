Parthenia Viol Consort to Present ITALIA MIA Concert At Columbia University’s Maison Française

 tracker
Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will present Italia Mia, a concert on Thursday, February 5 @ 6:30 PM at Maison Française at Columbia University.

The program will feature works that Parthenia will begin recording the next day, including canzonas, dances, madrigals, and motets by Italian composers of the 16th century, such as Verdelot, Arcadelt, Andrea Gabrieli, Monteverdi and Tromboncino, with guests soprano Sherezade Panthaki and lutenist Christopher Morrongiello. The ensemble will perform on 16th-century replica viols and lutes

The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. They can be made HERE.




